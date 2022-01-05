Public safety forum set for Jan. 19 with area law enforcement

Officers from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, City of Lake Geneva, City of Elkhorn and City of Delavan will be on hand Jan. 19 to talk to the community about public safety issues.
Some of the topics that will be discussed include relationship building, what is occurring in local communities, community resources and strategies for staying safe.
The forum is hosted by the Elkhorn Area School District Resiliency Coalition. It will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., to give residents an opportunity to discuss issues with local law enforcement officers.
Virtual attendance is available by registering at
tinyurl.com/easd-in-conversation.
For more information, call 262-723-3160 ext. 1140.
IN PHOTOS: Snow sculpting competition at Lake Geneva's Winterfest
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
“Foul Play,” aka “Cobra Kai,” is one of the sculptures at Winterfest in Lake Geneva. With cold temperatures, the sculptures should last for a while this year, making it perfect for a quick, fun stroll without the crowds.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Far left: Amanda Bolduc works on her team’s sculpture, “The Power of the Mind’s Eye,” during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs, top, and Mile Dillon work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
The sculpture named “2020” is seen at Winterfest in Lake Geneva.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Right: Dan “Man Bear” Berry works on his team’s sculpture, “Fair Play.”
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
Artist Statement: The Like-Ness Monster is a creature from depths of our society, lurking just below the surface of our collective unconscious, lying in wait for an unsuspecting person floating by to get sucked in to “doing it for the likes” or “doing it for the ‘Gram”. He preys on clout-chasers, hashtaggers, influencers, and anyone unlucky enough to get sucked into the draw of living life only on social media.
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Steve Mercia III uses a saw on his team's sculpture, "Daryl," during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Shane Smith perfects the fingers of his team’s sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday. Eleven teams from across the country competed in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, with the public and judges voting Saturday afternoon. Each three-person team had three days to complete their entry. See more on page A6.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Brian Hierstein puts the finishing touches on his team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Hugh McCarron works on "Fantasy Reef" during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Above: A team from Wisconsin works on the sculpture, “Tribal Dance.”
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Snow sculptures at Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Jim Malkowski, left, and Krista Gastafron work on their sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Krista Gastafron and Jim Malkowski work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
A team works on the sculpture “Fantasy Reef.”
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs, top, and Mile Dillon work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Mark Hurst makes a component for his team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs works on his team's snow sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Neal Voght works on his team's sculpture, "Tribal Dance" during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
