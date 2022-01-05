 Skip to main content
Public safety forum set for Jan. 19 with area law enforcement

Officers from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, City of Lake Geneva, City of Elkhorn and City of Delavan will be on hand Jan. 19 to talk to the community about public safety issues. 

Some of the topics that will be discussed include relationship building, what is occurring in local communities, community resources and strategies for staying safe.

The forum is hosted by the Elkhorn Area School District Resiliency Coalition. It will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., to give residents an opportunity to discuss issues with local law enforcement officers.

Virtual attendance is available by registering at tinyurl.com/easd-in-conversation

For more information, call 262-723-3160 ext. 1140. 

