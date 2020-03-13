Questions about the coronavirus? Ask a local physician

Questions about the coronavirus? Ask a local physician

{{featured_button_text}}
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Wisconn Valley Media Group — which includes the Lake Geneva Regional News, The Kenosha News and the Journal Times in Racine — will relay your questions on COVID-19 (coronavirus) to a Kenosha County doctor, who will begin answering the questions next week. Please send your questions to vop@kenoshanews.com.

+10 Top 10 architecturally significant structures around Geneva Lake

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics