The Wisconn Valley Media Group — which includes the Lake Geneva Regional News, The Kenosha News and the Journal Times in Racine — will relay your questions on COVID-19 (coronavirus) to a Kenosha County doctor, who will begin answering the questions next week. Please send your questions to vop@kenoshanews.com.
Questions about the coronavirus? Ask a local physician
