Race is set for April after Walworth County Board primary

Walworth County Board incumbent Bill Norem and challenger Joseph H. Schaefer II have advanced to an April 7 election to represent areas north of Lake Geneva in county government.

Voters in today's primary eliminated another candidate, Ronald Person, from contention in county board District 2.

Norem is seeking his fifth term on the county board, while Schaefer is entering politics to try capturing a county board seat once held by his father, Joe Schaefer.

In today's primary, Norem finished first with 463 votes, followed closed behind by Schaefer and his 460 votes. Person finished out of the running in third place with 302 votes.

The top two finishers advance to the April 7 election.

District 2 includes all or parts of the town of Lafayette, town of Spring Prairie, town of Lyons and town of Troy.

Norem is a retired business owner, while Schaefer is the owner of Ye Olde Hotel Bar & Restaurant. Person is a retired county sheriff's deputy.

