Racine County town could face battle in effort to change to village status

What the resolution would, in fact, say, according to Jackson, is: “We (the village) accept that you (the town) all want a higher level of government service … and we are willing to provide that service.”

A vote is expected at an upcoming Village Board meeting once the resolution can be properly drafted.

The Town Board isn’t unilaterally able to become a village. Via referendum, the town’s approximately 6,000 residents will get to vote yay or nay. But first, the town’s government needs to get approval from the state. To do that, it needs to convince Department of Administration’s Incorporation Review Board that it can provide basic municipal services — police, fire and road maintenance — to its residents if it is allowed to incorporate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

One of the things the Incorporation Review Board will have to decide is “whether the new community has the financial means to operate as an incorporated municipality,” according to its website.

Another issue that could arise is that parts of the town may be too sparsely populated to allow the entire town to incorporate as a village.