Racine maps out new solution to problem rental properties

The proposed area curves around Downtown Racine like a misshapen letter C.

The boundaries of the inspection area were drawn using data projected onto maps showing where city inspectors have recorded the most severe housing violations and frequent complaints and inspections.

The focus on data is in order to be in compliance with state law, which has changed over the past few years to make it increasingly difficult for cities to conduct proactive inspections.

The program will not replace the city’s current complaint-based inspection program, which will still be up and running. However, it was created to address the fact that multiple residents during the Renters’ Roundtable held last summer said they did not report violations for fear of retaliation.

Inspections are limited to residential rental structures — any industrial or commercial properties are not included. Also structures that have been built within the last eight years will be exempt, in order to concentrate on older properties.

The full RENTS package includes:

A landlord registry to ensure the city has the current property owner’s name and contact information for every rental property in the city. That registration fee was set at $10 per property as part of the budget.