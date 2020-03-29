Racine maps out new solution to problem rental properties

RACINE — The city has approved the map detailing where in the city officials will be doing rental property inspections starting later this spring as part of its new RENTS program.
The next step is deciding how exactly to implement the program.
RENTS, which stands for Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program, is a multi-department program intended to address issues in Racine’s rental market, and was approved alongside the 2020 budget in November.
One piece of that program entails multi-department inspections of rental properties within a specified area to ensure habitability, focusing on violations that affect the health and safety of tenants.
Using data and mapping software, city staff has selected areas of the city for targeted rental property inspections as part of its new Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program. The map was approved by the Executive Committee on Feb. 19 and went to the City Council the same day, but the council was unable to act due to lack of quorum.
At a March 3 City Council meeting, the council approved the map as part of the consent agenda, which passed unanimously.
Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships who helped draft the RENTS initiative, said now that the map is approved, city staff will start developing partnerships with housing organizations and plan how inspections will be implemented. The plan is to initiate inspections in either May or June.
The proposed area curves around Downtown Racine like a misshapen letter C.
The boundaries of the inspection area were drawn using data projected onto maps showing where city inspectors have recorded the most severe housing violations and frequent complaints and inspections.
The focus on data is in order to be in compliance with state law, which has changed over the past few years to make it increasingly difficult for cities to conduct proactive inspections.
The program will not replace the city’s current complaint-based inspection program, which will still be up and running. However, it was created to address the fact that multiple residents during the Renters’ Roundtable held last summer said they did not report violations for fear of retaliation.
Inspections are limited to residential rental structures — any industrial or commercial properties are not included. Also structures that have been built within the last eight years will be exempt, in order to concentrate on older properties.
The full RENTS package includes:
A landlord registry to ensure the city has the current property owner’s name and contact information for every rental property in the city. That registration fee was set at $10 per property as part of the budget.
A searchable public database of all city properties so anyone can search a property’s history, including any code violations and whether the violations were addressed.
Updating chronic nuisance codes to include code violations. Currently, nuisance ordinances focus on public safety issues.
Establishing an escrow account for when landlords need to make repairs to bring their property up to code. Tenants would pay their rent into the account and the landlord would receive those funds once the repairs are completed.
Stronger enforcement of ordinances barring retaliation against tenants for reporting code violations.
Requirements that lenders pending foreclosure register with the city and maintain the upkeep of the property.
