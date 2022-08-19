 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Railroad work to require full closure of State Hwy. 67 in Village of Sharon

Aug. 22-23 repair closure slated for Hwy. 67 Union Pacific railroad crossing in Village of Sharon

State Hwy. 67 will be fully closed for repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road in the Village of Sharon from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The closure is weather dependent and subject to change. The official detail route will utilize State Hwy. 140, I-43 and U.S. Hwy. 14.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming full closure of State Hwy. 67 (School Street) in the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.

The Union Pacific Railroad is performing repairs at their railroad crossing on Hwy. 67 between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road. 

To complete their work, Union Pacific crews require a full closure of State Hwy. 67 between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.23.  Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained up to the closure. 

The public is advised that this closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

An official detour will be posted using State Hwy. 140, I-43 and U.S. Hwy. 14.

