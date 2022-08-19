Railroad work to require full closure of State Hwy. 67 in Village of Sharon

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming full closure of State Hwy. 67 (School Street) in the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.

The Union Pacific Railroad is performing repairs at their railroad crossing on Hwy. 67 between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road.

To complete their work, Union Pacific crews require a full closure of State Hwy. 67 between Salt Box Road and New Factory Road from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.23. Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained up to the closure.

The public is advised that this closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

An official detour will be posted using State Hwy. 140, I-43 and U.S. Hwy. 14.