RAIN DELAY: Delavan's 4th celebration postponed until Sunday due to weather
RAIN DELAY: Delavan's 4th celebration postponed until Sunday due to weather

Because of the rain in the forecast, Delavan has postponed its annual Independence Day Celebration until Sunday, June 27.

In a post on Facebook, Delavan Friends of the Park said:

Due to the forecasted thunderstorms and out of concern for our staff and vendors, the decision has been made to postpone our annual Independence Day Celebration to TOMORROW, Sunday, June 27, 2021.  We will have food trucks, live entertainment, a DJ and beverage sales starting at 4pm, with an AMAZING fireworks 💥 show starting at approximately 9:30pm.  Spread the word and hope to see you at the park TOMORROW! 1220 South Shore Drive in Delavan

Becky Dreyer, the event coordinator, said it was a hard decision as they watched the weather. But the firework vendor needed to know early in the day so they had to make the call. The weather for Sunday appears better with no rain in the forecast, although that is always subject to change.

