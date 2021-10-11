Recently damaged guardrail to be removed along Highway H

A guardrail that has been struck by vehicles several times during the past few years could be removed in the near future.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committees unanimously approved, Sept. 27, to remove a guardrail near the intersection of Walworth County Highway H/George Street and Maxwell Street.
A tree located near the guardrail is set to be removed, as well.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said the guardrail has been struck by a vehicle at least three times during the past few years.
The guardrail was most recently struck by a vehicle about 3 p.m., May 8.
“I believe three of them in the last three years were reported,” Earle said. “I don’t think there were any injuries. I think it was impacts with the guardrail.”
City officials also may decide to remove other trees and a light post in that area.
Earle said the city would have to make sure the other trees are not located on someone’s property before removing them.
“We would sort of have to make sure these are our trees,” Earle said. “We can’t go in someone’s yard and start taking down trees if we replace the guardrail.”
Representatives from Kapur & Associates of Burlington reviewed the intersection in late August to help city officials determine whether the guardrail should remain installed, be removed or be replaced.
Naomi Rauch of Kapur & Associates said the cost to remove and replace the guardrail would be about $12,500.
The cost to only remove the guardrail would be about $750, and the cost to remove the guardrail and the nearby tree would be about $1,500.
“Anytime you remove a hazard, it’s a benefit,” Rauch said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she feels it would be more cost effective to remove the guardrail and the nearby tree.
“To me it sounds like a no-brainer— take out the tree and take out the guardrail,” Flower said.
The committee members also agreed to install chevron signs near the intersection to encourage motorists to slow down and to make them aware of an approaching curb.
“Additional signage to make people aware of the curb or something to slow down the speed like a railroad strip or something should be considered,” Rauch said.
The decision to remove the guardrail does not have to be approved by the full city council.
“I don’t believe we have any ordinances that require us to keep a guardrail anywhere,” Flower said. “I think we’re good.”