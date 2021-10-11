Recently damaged guardrail to be removed along Highway H

A guardrail that has been struck by vehicles several times during the past few years could be removed in the near future.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committees unanimously approved, Sept. 27, to remove a guardrail near the intersection of Walworth County Highway H/George Street and Maxwell Street.

A tree located near the guardrail is set to be removed, as well.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the guardrail has been struck by a vehicle at least three times during the past few years.

The guardrail was most recently struck by a vehicle about 3 p.m., May 8.

“I believe three of them in the last three years were reported,” Earle said. “I don’t think there were any injuries. I think it was impacts with the guardrail.”

City officials also may decide to remove other trees and a light post in that area.

Earle said the city would have to make sure the other trees are not located on someone’s property before removing them.

“We would sort of have to make sure these are our trees,” Earle said. “We can’t go in someone’s yard and start taking down trees if we replace the guardrail.”

