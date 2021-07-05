Record-breaking year for Williams Bay pancake day

The pancake day tradition started about a half century ago, according to Byrnes. There was a one-year hiatus last year due to COVID, but it was back strong this year for what is believed to be the 49th year.

The proceeds from the day go back to the community.

“We give scholarships away to students here in town. We support the library. We support various organizations and families in need,” said Bruce Nelson of the Lion’s Club, who was the chairman of the event. Additional money goes to help kids who are visually and hearing impaired go to camp as well as for international causes.

The Williams Bay Lion’s Club also has donated funds recently to help put on a new steel roof for the pavilion at Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve, said Byrnes.

For many, the lions club pancake breakfast goes hand and hand with the Kishwauketoe 5k that is also on July 3. This year there were 173 registered for the run, down a little from the approximately 200-250 in previous years. It’s been going on for about a dozen years as a fundraiser for the nature conservancy.