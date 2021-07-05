Record-breaking year for Williams Bay pancake day

WILLIAMS BAY – It was a record-breaking day for the Williams Bay Lions Club’s annual pancake breakfast on July 3.
With people ready to be out and about celebrating the holiday and great weather, the day brought a total of 1,380 hungry customers, said Williams Bay Lions Club President Pay Byrnes.
To put it in perspective, Williams Bay's full-time population is 2,600.
“That is a record-breaker for us,” Byrnes said. “People were wanting to get out and do stuff.”
The record-breaking number meant there was a long line, about three times longer than usual. But most didn’t seem to mind too much, with parents waiting while kids played on the playground.
Kate Harris, whose parents live in Williams Bay, was happy to back enjoying the tradition.
Her grandparents lived in Williams Bay many, many years ago and when her parents retired they moved to the bay as well.
Harris has been coming to pancake day since she was a baby herself.
“It’s the greatest thing on earth,” she said about the traditions. “It’s really fun to be able to bring my children to visit their grandparents just like I got to do when I was little.”
The Williams Bay Lion’s Club started 75 years ago in 1946, but the pancake day tradition hasn’t been around quite as long.
The pancake day tradition started about a half century ago, according to Byrnes. There was a one-year hiatus last year due to COVID, but it was back strong this year for what is believed to be the 49th year.
The proceeds from the day go back to the community.
“We give scholarships away to students here in town. We support the library. We support various organizations and families in need,” said Bruce Nelson of the Lion’s Club, who was the chairman of the event. Additional money goes to help kids who are visually and hearing impaired go to camp as well as for international causes.
The Williams Bay Lion’s Club also has donated funds recently to help put on a new steel roof for the pavilion at Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve, said Byrnes.
For many, the lions club pancake breakfast goes hand and hand with the Kishwauketoe 5k that is also on July 3. This year there were 173 registered for the run, down a little from the approximately 200-250 in previous years. It’s been going on for about a dozen years as a fundraiser for the nature conservancy.
Aidan King, of Barrington, Illinois, was the first place winner for the 5K for men, with a time of 16 minutes 39 seconds, and Katie Born was the first place winner in the female group with a time of 23 minutes and 38 seconds.
Aidan King had the fastest time in the 2021 Kishwauketoe 5K at 16 minutes and 39 seconds.
King, who is 21, has been going to the area since he was little. He runs cross county for Creighton University.
Born, 26, ran cross country and track at the University of Pittsburg and is a clinical exercise physiologist now and runs for fun and helps other people run.
Her family has been coming to the lake for at least four generations. “It’s my favorite place,” said Born after the race and before heading over to pancake day for her family’s traditional Independence Day breakfast.
Katie Born had the fastest time of a female in the 2021 Kishwauketoe 5K at 23 minutes and 38 seconds.
Matt Turk, who has a house in Cedar Point neighborhood, enjoyed both the 5K and the pancakes and made his own small triathlon out of it.
He biked over to the run, then went for a quick swim in the bay before pancakes and then was biking back after pancakes.
Looking ahead, he is looking forward to the next big Lion’s Club event – the corn and brat fest Aug. 13-15, with fireworks on Saturday Aug. 14.