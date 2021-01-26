Red Bull party with floating stage on Geneva Lake pitched for this summer

Cumming said she realizes she has to meet with city officials before the event can be approved.

“We will probably need to work with every group for an event of this scale,” Cumming said. “This is a little bit larger than any other event that the city has done.”

Zakia Pirzada, tourism commission member, proposed that the event be held in May, September or October when there are fewer visitors to Lake Geneva. Pirzada also proposed that the event be held near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property where there could be more space and available parking.

“I don’t know if downtown Lake Geneva is ready for 10,000 or 20,000 people with parking and traffic and things like that,” Pirzada said. “We don’t have that much space. Maybe that’s something to think about, and you could change the date.”

Dana Trilla, tourism commission member, said she feels mid-August would be an ideal time for the event because it is near the end of Lake Geneva’s tourism season.

Trilla said she agrees that the event would help attract many people to the Lake Geneva area.

“I understand something new and different is a little scary, especially something of this caliber,” Trilla said. “However, I think it’s pretty darn exciting, as well.”