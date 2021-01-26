Red Bull party with floating stage on Geneva Lake pitched for this summer

A three-day festival featuring a Red Bull party, floating stage, dancing, golfing and other recreational activities could be coming to the Lake Geneva area this summer.
Representatives from the nonprofit group Grand Mission plan to host the three-day event, Aug. 3 through Aug. 5, in downtown Lake Geneva.
Amber Cumming, president of the Grand Mission Executive Committee, presented plans for the event during the Jan. 11 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting.
Cumming said the first day of the event could include a “yoga-thon” at Flat Iron Park, golf outing at area golf courses and a kick-off party at Champ’s Bar & Grill, 747 Main St.
The second day could feature a “Red Bull Dance Party,” which would include a floating stage on Geneva Lake at Big Foot Beach with bands performing and attendees using non-motored water vehicles to access the lake to watch the performances.
“Any sort of vehicle you can take out to the water, you can use to enjoy the concert on the lake,” Cumming said.
The beach party also could include a water ski show or boat show.
The final day of the festival could include a concert on Riviera Beach, in which a stage would be installed on the beach with a “jumbotron,” and attendees could use a non-motored water vehicle to watch the concert from the lake.
Cumming said she feels the festival could attract between 10,000 and 20,000 people to Lake Geneva and hopes it would become an annual event.
“It could be a neat event that the city could host year after year,” Cumming said. “It would drive a different demographic for the next five or 10 years.”
Grand Mission officials requested about a $40,000 grant from the tourism commission to help pay for various aspects of the event and to help promote the festival.
About $15,000 of the money would be used to develop a website for people to purchase tickets; purchase the “jumbotron;” and help pay for media-related costs.
“We would love to create a fully-active site that is user friendly, where they can purchase tickets,” Cumming said. “They can have links to Lake Geneva businesses or anything along those lines.”
Another $15,000 would be used to help pay for any road closures, and about $10,000 would be for marketing materials including flyers, signs, T-shirts, hats, postcards and advertisements.
Brian Waspi, chairman for the tourism commission, told the Grand Mission representatives that they should obtain permits and approvals from the city before applying for a grant.
“I just personally don’t think it’s ready for a tourism grant, but I would definitely get behind it because it’s a neat idea that’s never been done here,” Waspi said.
Cumming said she realizes she has to meet with city officials before the event can be approved.
“We will probably need to work with every group for an event of this scale,” Cumming said. “This is a little bit larger than any other event that the city has done.”
Zakia Pirzada, tourism commission member, proposed that the event be held in May, September or October when there are fewer visitors to Lake Geneva. Pirzada also proposed that the event be held near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property where there could be more space and available parking.
“I don’t know if downtown Lake Geneva is ready for 10,000 or 20,000 people with parking and traffic and things like that,” Pirzada said. “We don’t have that much space. Maybe that’s something to think about, and you could change the date.”
Dana Trilla, tourism commission member, said she feels mid-August would be an ideal time for the event because it is near the end of Lake Geneva’s tourism season.
Trilla said she agrees that the event would help attract many people to the Lake Geneva area.
“I understand something new and different is a little scary, especially something of this caliber,” Trilla said. “However, I think it’s pretty darn exciting, as well.”
Trilla said the city could offer shuttle transportation from Home Depot to the downtown area for people who want to attend.
“That’s something they have done for Venetian Fest and Winterfest for a few years now,” Trilla said.
Waspi encouraged the Grand Mission officials to present a grant request to the commission after they meet with city officials and receive the appropriate permits.
“Don’t give up on the event,” Waspi said. “I think it is a great idea.”