Red Cross: Donors needed to build back historically low blood supply

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

The following area blood drives have been scheduled:

  • Friday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. 
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva, Delavan. 
  • Tuesday, Jan. 4, 1 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon. 

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

