Red Geranium closing after 35 years as Lake Geneva's 'place to be'

The Red Geranium Restaurant is a place where people go to enjoy a good meal and to make memories.

For 35 years, the restaurant on Lake Geneva’s east side has been a local favorite, not only for lunch or dinner, but also for birthdays, graduations and other special occasions.

But the good times are about to end, as restaurant owner Dotty Swatek prepares to shut the doors effective Jan. 1.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Swatek said. “It’s been an important part of our history.”

Customers saddened to be losing the Red Geranium are distraught that the place they associate with memorable moments soon will fade into the pages of history.

Tim Dunn, a Lake Geneva native and now city alderman, recalls choosing the Red Geranium as the spot where he and his wife announced their wedding plans to family members nearly 20 years ago.

The home-shaped restaurant with the white picket fence has also been the site of many Rotary Club meetings for Dunn.

“We love the place,” he said of he and his wife. “It really saddens me — we’re losing a little bit of uniqueness.”