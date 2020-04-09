Red Geranium could go Italian-style after $1.5 million sale

The Red Geranium Restaurant, a longtime staple in Lake Geneva, could soon be re-blossoming with a taste of Italy.
Eric Webber, who already operates a restaurant in Fort Atkinson, plans to establish the Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar in the former Red Geranium building, 393 N. Edwards Blvd.
Webber said he is leasing the building.
Walworth County property records show that the former owner, Swatek Sales Corp., sold the restaurant property March 5 for $1.5 million to a buyer identified as RGLG LLC.
State corporation records show that RGLG LLC registered with the state in February, showing a registered agent in Fort Atkinson, according to state records.
Former Red Geranium owner Dotty Swatek declined to comment.
The Red Geranium closed in January after 35 years in business as a locally owned dining establishment that was a favorite for dinner as well as family outings and special occasions.
Webber said he has been planning to open a restaurant in Lake Geneva for many years, and the Red Geranium site is a good location for his new Italian-themed venture.
“Space in Lake Geneva is hard to come by,” he said, “especially affordable space.”
The 150-seat Red Geranium was a popular spot in the Lake Geneva region for its prime rib, grilled salmon, barbecue ribs and other favorites. Lunch and dinner crowds also were treated often to art exhibitions, fashion shows and other extras.
Last year, a developer approached Lake Geneva city officials with a plan to demolish the restaurant and redevelop the site for a Jiffy Lube car-repair shop, along with other retail businesses.
City leaders say they are happy to see the Red Geranium resurrected as another eatery.
Alderman Tim Dunn, a former frequent customer at the Red Geranium, said the location will help the new operator attract crowds. Dunn said he also is happy to see plans for an independent restaurant rather than a chain.
“One of the draws of Lake Geneva is the unique restaurants,” he said. “I hope the new owners pull it off.”
Mayor Tom Hartz said he, too, looks forward to the new restaurant, and he hopes the business is successful.
“I hope they have great food, and I hope they have great service,” Hartz said. “If they do, welcome and we’re glad they’re here.”
Webber said the restaurant will feature an antipasto bar, which will include Italian meats, cheeses, vegetables, hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and salads. Customers then can order a grilled steak, chicken, pork or fish to go along with their antipasto selections.
Webber said he plans to hire some former Red Geranium employees, as well as some of his current employees at his Magiami Italiano restaurant in Fort Atkinson.
“It will be a good mix of employees,” he said.
Lake Geneva city officials are considering awarding a liquor license for Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar.
Other established local restaurants, however, also are seeking a liquor license.
Members of a city council committee have recommended awarding the license to Webber, but the full city council has not yet taken action.
Webber said a liquor license is crucial to his business, as he plans to offer beer, wine and other types of alcoholic beverages.
“It’s pivotal for me to have that,” he said. “I won’t be able to open the restaurant without it. That would be a big mess.”
Webber had planned to open Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar on April 19, but those plans are on hold in the current coronavirus public health emergency. There is no set date for the opening.
Webber has operated the Magiami Italiano restaurant for about eight years. He also has managed restaurants in Chicago, and has been interested in the restaurant business since childhood.
“It was a family thing to go out and eat,” he said. “I always liked the glamour of it — of ordering what you want and the food coming to your table.”
