Red Geranium could go Italian-style after $1.5 million sale

Last year, a developer approached Lake Geneva city officials with a plan to demolish the restaurant and redevelop the site for a Jiffy Lube car-repair shop, along with other retail businesses.

City leaders say they are happy to see the Red Geranium resurrected as another eatery.

Alderman Tim Dunn, a former frequent customer at the Red Geranium, said the location will help the new operator attract crowds. Dunn said he also is happy to see plans for an independent restaurant rather than a chain.

“One of the draws of Lake Geneva is the unique restaurants,” he said. “I hope the new owners pull it off.”

Mayor Tom Hartz said he, too, looks forward to the new restaurant, and he hopes the business is successful.

“I hope they have great food, and I hope they have great service,” Hartz said. “If they do, welcome and we’re glad they’re here.”

Webber said the restaurant will feature an antipasto bar, which will include Italian meats, cheeses, vegetables, hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and salads. Customers then can order a grilled steak, chicken, pork or fish to go along with their antipasto selections.