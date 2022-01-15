Red kettle campaign raises over $13,500 in 2021, less than 2020

The total amount raised in the 2021 red kettle campaign was $13,804.92 in Walworth County. In 2020, the total raised was $16,063. Many of those kettles were placed at local businesses near their cash registers for customers to give donations, which has an impact according to Madeline Zindrick, church secretary and Salvation Army voucher writer at Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ.

“Whatever we get from kettles, I keep that in my area, which includes Walworth, Fontana, Sharon and Williams Bay,” Zindrick said. “Whatever we take in with the kettles that we do up at Daniel’s Foods, stays here to use for rent, electric, or gas bills.”

Zindrick believes that the pandemic has continued to have an impact in the amount of donations that have been given in 2021 and she understands that it's a difficult time.

“I think COVID-19 has had impact the past couple years in the amount we have been able to raise,” Zindrick said. “Our food pantry does very well, but in other ways it is hurting and I don’t know if it’s just through donations or what.”

While the pandemic continues to impact people and local businesses, Zindrick has hope that 2022 will be better.

“It would just be nice to know that people can send in donations and if they wanted to stay in their own county, they can specify on the check,” she said. “I’m generally in the office Monday through Thursday and if anyone would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army, I could certainly mail it in to where it needs to go.”

Zindick made a point to recognize Gary Ruskell, who recently retired after serving as the coordinator for Walworth County bell-ringing for over 15 years.

“He was a fabulous coordinator,” Zindrick said. “He has been one heck of a coordinator and we would be lost without him at our church (Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ) as well.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.