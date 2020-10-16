Reek Elementary sees enrollment increase from Illinois families, still advances referendum to help with fluctuations

“With all these people coming up from Illinois and staying in their summer homes, that’s actually increasing their membership, which has allowed us to increase revenue from our membership,” he said.

Despite the increase this year, Kleinhans said increased enrollment due to the coronavirus and open enrollment can fluctuate quickly, potentially leading to a greater deficit in the school budget.

Palmer said he hopes community members understand increased enrollment this year are likely only short-term, and that once concerns surrounding COVID-19 begin to dissipate, the school could experience another budget deficit.

“Probably once COVID is over and people go back to Illinois or wherever they’re from, we’re going to be right back in the same position we were in before,” he said.

Polek said for many residents in the district, the school is more than just a place for children to learn, it is also a memorable institution which has existed in the same location for over 170 years.

The administrator added that in the summer, the school grounds, which house a basketball court and community garden, are utilized by residents who do not have students or are not affiliated with the school.