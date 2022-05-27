Reek School hosts spring concert; Elementary concert features "Water is Life" theme

With colorful flowers blooming, grass greening and area farmers busy tending their fields, spring is in the air across Walworth County.

The season was also in full bloom at Reek Elementary School in the Town of Linn on May 12, as the school held its slate of spring concerts, with the Grades 4K-3 and Prelude Choir concert at 2 p.m. followed by the Grades 4-8 choir and band concert at 6 p.m.

The concerts were under the direction of Reek School band director Ray Ames and vocal and general music director Susan Gali.

The Grades 4K-3 and Prelude Choir concert was themed “Water Is Life.”

“The afternoon concert was themed around water,” Gali said. “It is important to me as the music teacher, and also English as a Second Language teacher, that I incorporate children’s literature into music lessons to create that whole-brain learning connection across the curriculum and subject areas. Each class used instruments to bring a book to life at this concert. I think it’s important for children to be creative and use their imaginations, which is why so many of the instrument choices were made by the students, and most of the movement choices were also created by the students. I also think it’s important for them to experience cultures and languages outside of what they are familiar with, which is why several of the songs featured a foreign language.”

Students in 4K and 5K kindergarten performed Elizabeth Bluemle’s “Tap, Tab, Boom, Boom” and the traditional folk song “If All the Rainbows.”

First-graders performed “Once I Caught a Fish Alive” and the iconic 1969 Beatles tune “Octopus’ Garden” from their Abbey Road album, while second-graders performed “Canoe Song” and Emily Dove’s “Wendell the Narwal.”

Third-graders performed the traditional Hebrew song “Mayim, Mayim” and Carole Lindstrom’s “We Are the Water Protectors,” featuring the Algonquin water song.”

Collectively, Grades 5K-3 students performed “The Water of the Wheel,” by John Forster and Tom Chapin.

Members of the elective after-school Grades 2-4 Prelude Choir performed choreographed renditions of the “Disney on Broadway” medley and the jazz standard “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).”

“I am very proud of them for how much music they learned this year for only meeting once a week for 45 minutes,” Gali said of the Prelude Choir members.

Ames and Gali also directed the evening concert, with Gail August serving as accompanist.

“The evening concert featured every student in our middle school, Grades 5-8, and all of the fourth grade as well,” Gali said. “Every student is in band and Ray Ames is a fabulous music educator. For this concert, fourth grade combined with the middle school band for several songs, and additionally the middle school had a few songs of their own.”

The Grades 7-8 choir performed “Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride,” “Come Sail Away” and “Storm.”

The combined bands performed “Beginning Band’s Greatest Hits” and “Dragon Slayer.”

The fourth grade choir sang the calypso song “Shake the Papaya Down” and the Celtic folk song “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

The Grades 5-6 choir sang the Scotting balad “Skye Boat Song,” the African-style Swahili song “Kusimama,” the two-part treble song “Lunar Lullaby” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song from Disney’s 2021 computer-animated musical feature film “Encanto.”

The middle school band played the seafaring medley “Sea Song Trilogy” and composer Robert W. Smith’s 2005 concert band work “The Tempest,” which musically depicts a breaking storm at sea.

The elective after-school Nothing But Treble Showchoir performed two choreographed songs, “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from the Broadway musical “Annie” and “My Shot.”

“I am especially proud of the showchoir,” Gali said. “This year was the first year they competed as a group and they got a top rating. The kids in that group work so well together and love learning musical theater standards. I have taken them to several nursing homes and care centers to perform for the residents as a service learning project this year. Not only are they great performers, but they are so kind and caring of others and work together so well.”

