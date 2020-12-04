Regional News Editorial: Facebook must be careful or more groups like the Williams Bay group will leave

Last month, a popular Williams Bay Facebook page became one of the newest groups to leave the platform due to concerns about some of the social media site’s policies and censorship concerns.

Moderator of the Williams Bay Neighbors group, Heather Cudworth, said she decided to discontinue the page, which had more than 800 members, after the social media site began flagging content, censoring posts and sending alerts about potentially inflammatory members.

She said while the page had a rule against political postings and that the group page focused on local happenings in and around Williams Bay, she did not want to support Facebook by continuing to moderate the page.

Facebook is supposed to be a way for people connect with each other. Over time it has transformed and the social media site has rightfully received a lot of criticism for some of its algorithms that highlight certain information in newsfeeds and appear to hide other information.

As a private company, Facebook and other social media sites are able to enact their own policies as long as they are legal. But they need to be careful because in a few years Facebook could go the way of past obscure sites like MySpace and a whole myriad of sites that haven’t succeeded.