Regional News Editorial: Facebook must be careful or more groups like the Williams Bay group will leave

Last month, a popular Williams Bay Facebook page became one of the newest groups to leave the platform due to concerns about some of the social media site’s policies and censorship concerns.
Moderator of the Williams Bay Neighbors group, Heather Cudworth, said she decided to discontinue the page, which had more than 800 members, after the social media site began flagging content, censoring posts and sending alerts about potentially inflammatory members.
She said while the page had a rule against political postings and that the group page focused on local happenings in and around Williams Bay, she did not want to support Facebook by continuing to moderate the page.
Facebook is supposed to be a way for people connect with each other. Over time it has transformed and the social media site has rightfully received a lot of criticism for some of its algorithms that highlight certain information in newsfeeds and appear to hide other information.
As a private company, Facebook and other social media sites are able to enact their own policies as long as they are legal. But they need to be careful because in a few years Facebook could go the way of past obscure sites like MySpace and a whole myriad of sites that haven’t succeeded.
One of the questions at hand is: Should Facebook and other social media sites be telling people what is right or wrong?
Legally, are they publishers or platforms? The reason that matters is because if social media sites are platforms, simply places for people to post content, then they don’t have some of the same legal obligations as publishers, which cannot have slanderous content, among other requirements. It’s as though some social media companies are trying to have it both ways. They are taking charge of what content is posted and what people see. But they are still trying to shield themselves from any legal liability. They really cannot have it both ways.
One of the reasons people migrated to Twitter and Facebook is because it’s a place they can go to express themselves.
Once social media sites start manipulating that, they are becoming a filter and limiting what people can say.
It’s one thing when it comes to public safety. We don’t want any death threats out there or calls to action for people to harm others.
But social media sites need to be careful when they are flagging content or hiding certain content deep in people’s newsfeeds.
If the sites are not careful, more groups like the Williams Bay one will take their business elsewhere.
