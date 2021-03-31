 Skip to main content
Register by May 28 for Lake Geneva's Safety Town for kids age 5 and up
Register by May 28 for Lake Geneva's Safety Town for kids age 5 and up

Children participate in different hands-on activities to learn about traffic safety and other safety-related issues

Safety Town returns Tuesday through Friday, June 8 to 11, at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

The safety program is designed for children at least age 5, entering kindergarten in the fall. 

During a 12-hour program — three hours per day, for four days — children will learn safety from certified teachers and qualified professionals, such as firefighters and police personnel.

In the program, children are taught through games, art projects, role playing, stories, movies and field trips. 

Children learn traffic and bike safety by driving "cars" in Safety Town, an experience designed to be fun and non-threatening. 

Safety Town has been in existence for 40 years, with many graduates now sending their own children to participate in the program. 

The deadline for registration is Friday, May 28. 

To register online and pay the $35 fee, visit www.glwa.net

The registration form can be found at https://www.glwa.net/events/safety-town-registration/

Email questions to SafetyTown@glwa.net.  

+16 In photos: A look back at past Safety Town events

