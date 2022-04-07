Register in advance to participate in Agape House's 5K event on April 23

WALWORTH — Agape House will host its annual 5K Run, Walk, Stroll event during National Child Abuse Prevention month.

Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to participate on Saturday, April 23, in the fun, non-competitive outing that raises awareness of child abuse and neglect prevention, and funding that directly benefits Agape House programs.

Agape House provides vital facilities and programs to provide schooling, housing, transitional living, and counseling for those who are suffering from the effects of abusive relationships.

Those who complete Early Bird Registration by April 1 will pay $20. Fee includes one free T-shirt. Entry fee increases to $25 after April 1, with no guarantee of T-shirt

Fee waived for individuals who raise $100 or more in sponsor donations.

Children under age 16 are free to participate in the event.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K event begins at 10:00 a.m.

Complimentary continental breakfast is included.

Event course begins and ends at the Agape House school parking lot — 215 S. Main St., Walworth.

The 5K route along city streets provides ease of use for running, walking, strollers and wheelchairs. This is a rain or shine event.

Registration and sponsor forms can be downloaded from the Agape House website. For questions, or to become an event sponsor, contact Agape House at 262-275-6466 or christen@AgapeHouseHeals.org.

During the month of April and throughout the year, Agape House encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts.

Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect.

Community members can support one another by:

Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood. Get to know them.

Sharing local resources with families.

Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.

Donating new or gently used clothing or toys to programs that support families with children.

Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

Organizing a family fun event such as a family story night, game, or movie night.

To learn more about child abuse prevention and for more ideas on how to become involved, visit:

Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org

Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov