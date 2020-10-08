Regulators approve Williams Bay water rate increase

WILLIAMS BAY — A water rate increase that will cost most village residents about $6 a year has been approved by the village board to fund future water management projects.

The village board approved the 3-percent rate increase Sept. 21, culminating discussions the board has had dating back to January about a water rate increase.

For the average homeowner, the increase means water bills will go up from about $107 a year to $113 a year.

Village trustee Robert Umans said the rate increase is a relatively minor expense for residents that will help the village complete some its water management programs.

Umans also noted that the water rate increase is the first to come to the village in many years, despite Williams Bay being eligible for a previous rate increase.

“We’ve qualified in previous years, but it was never really exercised until this time,” he said.

According to village clerk Jackie Peternell, the village has not increased water rates since 1984.

The village first began deliberating rate increases for both sewer and water utilities in January, after the village was quoted an estimate of $474,000 to repaint its Theatre Road water tower.