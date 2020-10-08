Regulators approve Williams Bay water rate increase

WILLIAMS BAY — A water rate increase that will cost most village residents about $6 a year has been approved by the village board to fund future water management projects.
The village board approved the 3-percent rate increase Sept. 21, culminating discussions the board has had dating back to January about a water rate increase.
For the average homeowner, the increase means water bills will go up from about $107 a year to $113 a year.
Village trustee Robert Umans said the rate increase is a relatively minor expense for residents that will help the village complete some its water management programs.
Umans also noted that the water rate increase is the first to come to the village in many years, despite Williams Bay being eligible for a previous rate increase.
“We’ve qualified in previous years, but it was never really exercised until this time,” he said.
According to village clerk Jackie Peternell, the village has not increased water rates since 1984.
The village first began deliberating rate increases for both sewer and water utilities in January, after the village was quoted an estimate of $474,000 to repaint its Theatre Road water tower.
While the tower was painted in 2006 with a coat expected to last for 35 years, village engineer Doug Snyder said the interior surface of the tower was not treated properly before painting, causing paint to chip and fall into the water.
With the village already engaged in other water management projects like correcting infiltration issues, the unexpected costs of repainting the tower created a deficit in the village’s budget.
The village was already able to approve a sewer rate increase in March, but had to wait for approval from the Public Service Commission to increase water rates.
The sewer rate took effect Oct. 1, bringing average sewer utility costs for residents up to $84 per year.
The new 3-percent water rate increase will take effect Jan. 1.
