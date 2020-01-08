Rematch set between Hartz and Klein in Lake Geneva mayor's race

“I would like to continue to serve the city of Lake Geneva,” he said.

The mayor declined to discuss other details of his campaign platform, saying that he does not plan to start campaigning until early spring, unless there is a primary.

“The election is a few months away,” he said. “I think campaigning is a little premature.”

If more than two candidates got on the ballot, a primary would be held Feb. 18 to narrow the field for the April 7 election.

Klein said she already has started campaigning and talking to people about her platform.

“I’m more committed now than ever to serving my community,” she said.

Klein, who manages Horticultural Hall, also is a civic activist who has been a leader of the Friends of Hillmoor, a private group opposed to redevelopment of the old golf course.

If elected, Klein said, she would like to maintain a small-town atmosphere with controlled growth in Lake Geneva.

“I’m not against progress, but progress to me doesn’t equate to unbridled development and more big-box stores,” she said. “Progress to me equates to quality of life and making Lake Geneva a place that people want to come and visit.”