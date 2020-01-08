Rematch set between Hartz and Klein in Lake Geneva mayor's race

Lake Geneva voters will see a rematch in the race for mayor later this year.
Incumbent Tom Hartz and challenger Charlene Klein both have filed to run again in the April 7 election, setting up a possible repeat of their 2018 contest.
A third potential candidate was out there, too.
Former Alderman Robert Kordus had filed a declaration of candidacy at City Hall, but instead filing nominating petitions to run for alderman.
Kordus could not be reached for comment.
Both Hartz and Klein submitted their nominating petitions and declared their intentions to seek election.
Hartz was elected in April 2018 after defeating Klein by a vote of 832 to 619, with a 57 percent citywide majority backing Hartz. Both candidates had finished ahead of then-incumbent Mayor Alan Kupsik in a primary two months earlier.
Lake Geneva mayor is a part-time position with a two-year term and a salary of $6,858 a year.
Hartz announced his re-election bid after a first term in office that included the ice castle winter attraction, renewed debate about the future of the Hillmoor Golf Course, and the start of renovations on the Riviera lakefront landmark.
Hartz said he decided to seek a second term to continue work on some of the things that have been accomplished during the past two years, including Riviera renovation.
“I would like to continue to serve the city of Lake Geneva,” he said.
The mayor declined to discuss other details of his campaign platform, saying that he does not plan to start campaigning until early spring, unless there is a primary.
“The election is a few months away,” he said. “I think campaigning is a little premature.”
If more than two candidates got on the ballot, a primary would be held Feb. 18 to narrow the field for the April 7 election.
Klein said she already has started campaigning and talking to people about her platform.
“I’m more committed now than ever to serving my community,” she said.
Klein, who manages Horticultural Hall, also is a civic activist who has been a leader of the Friends of Hillmoor, a private group opposed to redevelopment of the old golf course.
If elected, Klein said, she would like to maintain a small-town atmosphere with controlled growth in Lake Geneva.
“I’m not against progress, but progress to me doesn’t equate to unbridled development and more big-box stores,” she said. “Progress to me equates to quality of life and making Lake Geneva a place that people want to come and visit.”
Klein also said she would like to develop a plan for resurfacing sidewalks and alleys, to work with surrounding communities to maintain Geneva Lake, to preserve undeveloped space, to assist downtown business, and to improve communication with residents.
Hartz, the owner of the Simple Cafe restaurant, said he has enjoyed serving as mayor.
“It’s a great opportunity to serve the people of Lake Geneva,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed talking to people who are willing to share their views.”
Hartz previously served as an alderman from 2010 to 2012 and was a member of the city’s police and fire commission from 2011 and 2018.
He said the decision to stand for a second term as mayor was not easy.
“I gave it a lot thought,” he said. “I spoke to my business partners and my family about it. After much discussion, we felt that it would be a good idea for me to run for re-election.”
Klein is the president of the Geneva Area Foundation Board, which oversees Horticultural Hall. She has never held elected office.
Klein said she enjoys being involved in the community.
“Everywhere I go, someone asks me where I live,” she said. “When I tell them, they say, ‘Oh you’re so lucky,’ and I say, ‘I know.’”
The deadline for candidates to turn in their nominating petitions was 5 p.m. Jan. 7.