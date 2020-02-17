Rematch set for Lake Geneva City Council race in April

The Lake Geneva District 3 aldermanic race offers voters a rematch between the incumbent and a former city council member who is looking to reclaim his seat.
Incumbent Tim Dunn will face former Alderman Robert Kordus during the April 7 spring election.
Dunn defeated Kordus in 2018 to win his first term as city alderman. Dunn received 208 votes, while Kordus earned 146 votes in the 2018 election.
Lake Geneva aldermen serve a two-year term.
Dunn said he has decided to run for re-election to continue to serve the residents of the 3rd district.
“A lot of people think it’s a thankless job, but I don’t find it to be a thankless job,” Dunn said. “I think people are supportive of the city government and the city council and the job we do for them.”
Dunn said he feels some of the things that the city council has accomplished during his first term include hiring a new city administrator and implementing a four-way stop intersection at the corner of Geneva Street and Broad Street.
“I think most people are happy with the way that’s worked out,” he said of the four-way stop. “That’s improved a lot of things as far as moving people along in the downtown area.”
Kordus said he initially considered running for mayor, but decided to seek a return to the city council instead. He previously served as District 3 alderman for two terms from 2014 to 2018.
“After talking with people in my district, they thought I would represent the city better as an alderman,” he said.
If elected, Kordus said he would like the city council to continue to work on development plans and better manage population growth.
Kordus said he would like to see the former Hillmoor Golf Course property developed. He said if the city ever decided to purchase the old golf course site, it would be more costly if it remained undeveloped.
“It would cost about $200,000 a year for staff to go out and mow the lawn,” he said. “That’s going to come out of the pockets of the taxpayers.”
Dunn, however, said he favors keeping the privately owner former golf course as green space or developing it into a park.
“It could be a place for people who live here and pay taxes here to enjoy and have some recreation,” he said.
Dunn said he would like the city to continue to work with other surrounding municipalities to eradicate the starry stonewort invasive plant species from Geneva Lake.
Dunn said he also would like to have more traffic signals installed in the city, including near the intersection of Highway 120/Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road and near the near the intersection of West Main Street and Curtis Street.
Name: Tim Dunn
Age: 71
Address: 499 Manning Way
Employer: Retired
Education: Badger High School, 1966
Family: Widowed
Experience: Lake Geneva City Council, 2018-present
Key issue: Starry stonewort — that’s been kind of kicked to the back burner now, which is probably the most serious problem we’re facing.
Name: Robert Kordus
Age: 58
Address: 320 Boulder Ridge Drive
Employer: Lake Geneva School District, substitute teacher
Education: Bachelor’s degree, business and marketing, Carroll University, Waukesha, 1983
Family: Married with two children
Experience: Lake Geneva City Council, 2014-18
Key issue: As the city grows, it’s going to add more strain to our city services. I feel we need to keep an eye on it and make sure we’re properly adjusting to growth.