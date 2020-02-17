Rematch set for Lake Geneva City Council race in April

“After talking with people in my district, they thought I would represent the city better as an alderman,” he said.

If elected, Kordus said he would like the city council to continue to work on development plans and better manage population growth.

Kordus said he would like to see the former Hillmoor Golf Course property developed. He said if the city ever decided to purchase the old golf course site, it would be more costly if it remained undeveloped.

“It would cost about $200,000 a year for staff to go out and mow the lawn,” he said. “That’s going to come out of the pockets of the taxpayers.”

Dunn, however, said he favors keeping the privately owner former golf course as green space or developing it into a park.

“It could be a place for people who live here and pay taxes here to enjoy and have some recreation,” he said.

Dunn said he would like the city to continue to work with other surrounding municipalities to eradicate the starry stonewort invasive plant species from Geneva Lake.