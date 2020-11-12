Remembering Edwin Eugene Bauman

1931—2020

Edwin Eugene Bauman, 11/3/31 (89) passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on November 7, 2020 with loved ones at his side.

Ed was the oldest in a large family and always valued family above everything else. He grew up in Genoa City, WI and never left the area. He married Nancy in 1955 and was a welder during his work career. Ed enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, fishing, helping others and wintering in Florida.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years Nancy (84), son John (56), granddaughter Jesse (30), granddaughter Alecia (27), grandson Tyler (29) and great granddaughters Onika and Onnalisa. Other surviving family members include brother Carl, brother Jerry (Diane), Ronnie (Mickey), Homer (Liz), and sister Val, along with many neices, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by mother Ruth, father Carl, daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Hilary, brother Frank (Karen) and sisters Carleen (Sam), June (Bill), Lorraine and other family members. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the excellent staff at Aurora at Home hospice.