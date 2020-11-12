Remembering Marion L. Madaus

She was born in Lyons, WI. on March 1, 1926. The daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Schmidt) Bank Jr. On June 10, 1944 she was united in marriage to Willard Madaus who preceded her in death on November 5, 2003. Marion was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. Marion was the quintessential farmer’s wife, cooking, baking, running for parts, while raising four kids. Over the years she has been a 4-H Leader, member of the long ago B-12 Homemakers, and St. John’s Ladies Aid. She enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards, watching the Packers and the birds outside. After retirement in 1985, they moved to Hayward, WI. area before coming back to the Wheatland area in the recent years.