Remembering pastor and civic leader Joseph Collie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WILLIAMS BAY — Of the life of Reverend Joseph Collie, it seems little need be said, for he was well known in this region.

Closely following in the footsteps of the master, he lived so that by example as well as precept, he taught people the way of life. Kindhearted and true, he won and retained the love of all, and Delavan had no more highly honored citizen.

Reverend Joseph Collie, who for so many years was identified with the Delavan Congregational Church as its pastor, died on a Friday morning in 1904 at 4 o’clock at his home in Williams Bay, better known as Camp Collie. He had been in feeble health for two years, and during the previous six weeks had been failing rapidly due to a general breaking down.

Dr. Collie was born on the bank of the Dee in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Nov. 4, 1824; his father, George Collie, died the night Joseph was born. His mother, Mary Ross Collie, was left to raise their three sons alone.

In 1836, the Collie family traveled to America and settled in Kane County, Illinois, just west of Aurora. There, the family remained for six years before moving to the lead region of Wisconsin, near Platteville. In the fall of 1845, Joseph Collie went to Mineral Point to work as a clerk in a grocery store.