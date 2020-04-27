Remembering pastor and civic leader Joseph Collie

WILLIAMS BAY — Of the life of Reverend Joseph Collie, it seems little need be said, for he was well known in this region.
Closely following in the footsteps of the master, he lived so that by example as well as precept, he taught people the way of life. Kindhearted and true, he won and retained the love of all, and Delavan had no more highly honored citizen.
Reverend Joseph Collie, who for so many years was identified with the Delavan Congregational Church as its pastor, died on a Friday morning in 1904 at 4 o’clock at his home in Williams Bay, better known as Camp Collie. He had been in feeble health for two years, and during the previous six weeks had been failing rapidly due to a general breaking down.
Dr. Collie was born on the bank of the Dee in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Nov. 4, 1824; his father, George Collie, died the night Joseph was born. His mother, Mary Ross Collie, was left to raise their three sons alone.
In 1836, the Collie family traveled to America and settled in Kane County, Illinois, just west of Aurora. There, the family remained for six years before moving to the lead region of Wisconsin, near Platteville. In the fall of 1845, Joseph Collie went to Mineral Point to work as a clerk in a grocery store.
That fall, the young man made up his mind to secure an education. He attended the Mineral Point academy during the winter and spring terms. In the fall of 1846, he walked and hitchhiked to Beloit and entered what was then known as Beloit Seminary. One year later, the college was organized with a freshman class of five young men, one of whom was Joseph Collie.
Four years later, the college held its first commencement exercises. Joseph Collie was the valedictorian of his class. Determined to be a minister, Joseph went to Andover Theological Seminary in Newton, Massachusetts, which was founded in 1807, primarily for the education of Congregational ministers. He graduated from the seminary in 1854.
Joseph wanted to be a missionary someplace in Wisconsin. The missionary board sent him to Delavan, where he entered his ministry on Oct. 1, 1854. The struggling church became one of the strongest and most prosperous in the southern part of the state under his leadership. During his 41 years as a minister, Dr. Collie preached three times each Sunday, occupying the pulpit of the Delavan Congregational Church morning and evening, and preaching at an outlying church in the afternoon.
Dr. Collie was married in July 1856 to Miss Ann Elizabeth Foote, daughter of Rev. Lucius Foote, Dr. Collie’s predecessor as pastor of the Delavan Congregational Church. Dr. and Mrs. Collie had four sons — George L., J. Arthur, Winifred R., and Henry Glenwood — and one daughter, Martha Lockwood.
Outside of his regular pastoral work, Dr. Collie took an active interest in the education of students in his community. He was superintendent of schools in Delavan Township for several years, and afterward a member of the board of education until he moved to Williams Bay.
Dr. Collie was an early elected a member of the board of trustees of Beloit College, and repeatedly served on the instruction committee and other standing committees. For a few years, he was an honorary member of the board, being unable to serve on the active list.
Dr. Collie was elected secretary of the Beloit Ministerial Association in 1865 and served in this capacity for over 30 years. He served continuously for over 25 years as a clerk of the Beloit convention of Congregational churches. In 1865, he was elected a delegate of the Christian Commission, and for some time had charge of the hospital and prison work at Louisville, Kentucky.
Dr. Collie received his doctor of divinity degree from his alma mater, Andover Theological Seminary, in 1865. When the Wisconsin Missionary Society was organized in 1872, he was made a member of the executive committee, on which he remained until his death.
Camp Collie (today it’s Conference Point Center) was a summer resort at the point on the western shore of Williams Bay. It had its origin in 1869 when Dr. Collie and several members of the Delavan Congregational Church camped out on the Manierre property near the head of the lake.
In 1874, a tract of 10 acres was purchased and for several years was operated on a cooperative plan. Most of the campers were ministers and their families, but gradually others were admitted, and Camp Collie became one of the most popular summer resorts on Geneva Lake.
After passing his 70th year, Dr. Collie felt his physical strength had become unequal to the duties of the ministry, and so, in his 41st year of ministry in Delavan, he tendered his resignation, which took effect in July of 1895. The beautiful grounds at Camp Collie offered a suitable retreat for his retirement, and a comfortable cottage was built for Dr. and Mrs. Collie.
When the congregation of the Congregational Church at North Walworth found itself without a pastor, Dr. Collie was asked to fill in. He preached there until September 1899, completing 45 years in the ministry.
In the summer of 1901, Dr. Collie met with his classmates from the Beloit College class of 1851, at the home of his son, George. The three men held a fitting celebration of their 50th anniversary as alumni.
The three elderly friends reminisced about their years at Beloit College. They remembered their graduation —the pounding of hammers that broke the stillness of a warm summer day in July 1851 as workmen cobbled together two large platforms for the graduation activities the next day.
July 9, 1851, dawned bright and sunny and promised to be warm. Campus and town gathered at the Presbyterian Church to hear Miles P. Squier, professor of mental and moral science, deliver the address inaugurating the graduation ceremonies. Squier’s theme was, “The Mission of the American Scholar.”
The college’s past, present, and future was on the mind of president Aaron L. Chapin as he spoke to the gathered crowd: “Four years ago last month, the friends of education were convened in this place to witness the laying of the cornerstone of the first edifice of Beloit College. Those foundations were commenced without a faculty of instruction, without students and with no reliable resources of any amount, except the pledge of a site and a building from the citizens of this village.”
The graduation ceremony opened with music and prayer, followed by the first of many speeches, later described by Weekly Wisconsin as “masterly productions, delivered with taste and effect, and would have done honor to any college in the land.” Each senior spoke, as did representatives of the sophomore and freshman classes (there being no juniors).
Joseph Collie gave the valedictory address, entitled “To Live is to Act.” He was well aware of the first class’s place in history and spoke in “retrospect of the first days of [the College’s] infancy … during this period, we have seen the ground cleared, the foundation laid, and yonder edifice erected. We have seen its faculty one after another come and take their stations and enter upon their work. We have seen its students gathering in and advancing in their course, its materials of instruction rapidly accumulating. We have seen an entire college spring into existence.”
When he finished, there was a momentary pause and spectators listened to the breeze playing with the oak leaves, a bird singing nearby, and then president Chapin rose to confer the college’s first degrees.
Joseph Collie died at his home at Camp Collie on Friday, July 8, 1904. His body was brought to the Delavan home of Mrs. Sarah Barnes on Sunday morning, remaining there until two o’clock in the afternoon, when funeral services were conducted at the Congregational Church. The funeral was attended by family, friends, and neighbors who paid their final respects to the departed.
Rev. Homer Carter read the 21st chapter of Revelations, and the choir sang “Nearer my God to Thee.” Revs. C.B. Salmon, Homer Carter, and Dr. S.P. Wilder eulogized the long life and Christian character of Joseph Collie.
Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery, where an infant daughter and his mother were buried many years before. Pallbearers were W.A. Cochrane, B.B. Drake, J.F. Latimer, G.E. Barker, W.H. Stewart, and J.J. Phoenix.
Joseph Collie was survived by his wife of 47 years, and sons Professor George Lucius Collie, Beloit; Dr. Joseph Arthur Collie, Williams Bay; Dr. Winfred Ross Collie, Williams Bay; and Dr. Henry Glenwood Collie, Orient, South Dakota.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”
