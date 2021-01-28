Remembering Tony A. Zink

Tony A. Zink age 52, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Tony was born on April 23, 1968 in Elkhorn, WI to Clyde and Gloria (Smith) Zink.

He is survived by his father Clyde and sister Kimberely Zink. He was the uncle of Nicholas Linhart and Ashley (Kyle) Kordosky; great-uncle of Zoey, Ezra, Xavier and Charli. He is further survived by his stepfather Robert Ruzkowski, best friend Wally, other relatives, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria Ruzkowski and his grandparents.