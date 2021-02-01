Reminder: Paid parking in Lake Geneva has started

LAKE GENEVA – As a way to raise additional revenue during Winterfest this year paid meter parking started Monday, Feb. 1. It’s enforced from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In past years, paid parking started in March.

City residents and business owners can however get a sticker that allows them to park for up to three hours for free. However, beyond the three hours they are subject to ticketing. The sticker is free for residents and $50 for business owners.

Parking stickers are available at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

Parking costs $2 an hour throughout the downtown area. People pay for their parking by entering their license plates number, and parking can be paid at a kiosk with a credit card, coins or by downloading an app.

Free parking is available in city Parking Lot D, located on Sage Street near the Geneva Lake Museum, and in Parking Lot E on Sage Street, near Dunn Field Park and Eastview Elementary School.

For more information about Lake Geneva parking, visit www.cityoflakegeneva.com.