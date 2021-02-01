Reminder: Paid parking in Lake Geneva has started

LAKE GENEVA – As a way to raise additional revenue during Winterfest this year paid meter parking started Monday, Feb. 1. It’s enforced from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
In past years, paid parking started in March.
City residents and business owners can however get a sticker that allows them to park for up to three hours for free. However, beyond the three hours they are subject to ticketing. The sticker is free for residents and $50 for business owners.
Parking stickers are available at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.
Parking costs $2 an hour throughout the downtown area. People pay for their parking by entering their license plates number, and parking can be paid at a kiosk with a credit card, coins or by downloading an app.
Free parking is available in city Parking Lot D, located on Sage Street near the Geneva Lake Museum, and in Parking Lot E on Sage Street, near Dunn Field Park and Eastview Elementary School.
For more information about Lake Geneva parking, visit
www.cityoflakegeneva.com.
WATCH NOW: Snow sculpting scenes from Lake Geneva's Winterfests
The sculpting competition
At Lake Geneva's Winterfest, people can watch the teams competing in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship as they carve out their entries. The 26h annual Winterfest is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 3 to 7.
File photo, Regional News
Cosmically minded
A more cosmically minded snow sculpture from the 2016 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
File photo, Regional News
"Moooon Stories!"
Taking first place in the 2020 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship was "Moooon Stories!" The sculpture was crafted by a team representing Vermont.
VISIT Lake Geneva, submitted
"Joy of Reading"
New Hampshire's "Joy of Reading" was a first-place People's Choice Award winner at the 2020 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. It also placed second in the championship.
VISIT Lake Geneva, submitted
"Mirror Into the Soul"
"Mirror Into the Soul," from a team out of Maine, placed third in the 2020 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
VISIT Lake Geneva, submitted
"Tree of Life"
"Tree of Life," by a team from Minnesota, took second place in the People's Choice Award at the 2020 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
VISIT Lake Geneva, submitted
"A Warm Embrace"
Third place in the People's Choice Awards last year was "A Warm Embrace," by the team representing Michigan.
VISIT Lake Geneva, submitted
Sculpting at the Riviera
Sculptors setting out to make their entries in the 2018 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship on the lawn of the Riviera.
File photo, Regional News
For all ages
People of all ages generally show up to take in all that Lake Geneva's Winterfest has to offer. This year's event shows no break in that tradition, as the activities on the event schedule promise enough fun for the whole family.
File photo, Regional News
Hovercraft rides
Weather permitting, the hovercrafts may offer rides once again at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
Connor Carynski
Cocoa Crawl
During the Winterfest Cocoa Crawl, participants can visit downtown Lake Geneva businesses to try some hot chocolate and other sweet treats.
File photo, Regional News
Forms
To create the cylindrical blocks of snow for the sculptors, forms are erected to hold everything in place.
File photos, Regional News
Load 'em up
A front-end loader dumps the snow into the forms.
File photo, Regional News
Dumping snow
Left: The snow is then dumped into the forms.
File photo, Regional News
Pack it in
Finally, people need to stomp the snow down inside the forms, so that it is packed tight for the sculptors.
File photo, Regional News
