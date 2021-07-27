Reno 911 star has a home on Geneva Lake and didn't hesitate to help out locally when asked

Actor Thomas Lennon recently donned his well-known sunglasses and cop uniform with short shorts to help raise money for a good cause.
Lennon portrayed his "Reno 911" character, Lt. Jim Dangle, to serve as a guest cashier at the Lake Geneva Walmart, July 24, to help raise money for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Lennon asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the children's hospital along with their purchase, and he and Walmart would match the donations for that day-- which ended up totaling about $2,000.
Austin Hartell, assistant manager of the Lake Geneva Walmart, said he recently met Lennon while the actor was shopping at the store and asked him if he would be interested in partnering with Walmart to do some type of fundraising event.
Hartell said Lennon's publicist later proposed that the actor make an appearance at the store as a guest cashier.
"I was like, 'I never thought about that before,'" Hartell said. "I thought it was a good idea."
Lennon said when Hartell approached him about doing a fundraiser at the Lake Geneva Walmart, he was on board. He said he owns a home in Lake Geneva near Geneva Lake and often shops at the Lake Geneva Walmart.
"We talked about doing a book signing or something like that, and I said, 'That sounds a little stuffy and pompous and that's not me,'" Lennon said. "So I said, 'What if Lt. Dangle works the cash register for a couple of hours?' That was the whole idea-- nothing complicated."
Hartell said Lake Geneva Walmart has conducted several fundraisers in the past, but this is the first time the store has hosted a celebrity cashier.
Lennon received some cashier's training shortly before his shift, which the actor said was necessary because math is not necessarily his best subject.
"I'm very bad at math, which could be great for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, because I could be rounding up very high numbers," he said.
Lennon said he was looking forward to serving as guest cashier and meeting his fans. During his shift, Lennon took photographs and signed autographs for many of his customers, while staying in his Lt. Dangle character.
"I think it's going to be fun," Lennon said. "I think we're going to make some money for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. This is a fun day. I'm keeping it light."
Several of Lennon's fans said they enjoyed having the opportunity to meet with the "Reno 911" actor.
Sam Salman of Glendale and her children were the first in line to meet Lennon and told the other customers they had to wait in line behind her.
"It was awesome," Salman said of meeting Lennon. "It was exciting. We're big fans."
Mike Marousek of Lake Geneva said he also enjoyed meeting Lennon.
"It was freaking awesome," Marousek said.
Lennon said often when he is dressed as Lt. Dangle people are not certain if it is really him.
"Because Lt. Dangle is a popular Halloween costume, people almost always think I'm someone dressed up as Lt. Dangle," Lennon said. "Very seldom do people think that it is me."
Lennon and his wife purchased a home near Lake Geneva's lakefront about a year ago. He said, growing up in the Chicago suburbs, he often visited Fontana during his childhood.
"Now that I'm a grown man, me and my wife said, 'It would be a great place to live,'" Lennon said. "We've always came here a lot. We have a strong connection to this place, and we really love it here."
Besides "Reno 911," Lennon also starred in the MTV series "The State" and the CBS series remake of "The Odd Couple" as Felix Unger. Lennon has appeared in several movies including "Night at the Museum," "The Pacifier" and "Baywatch."
Lennon said he is in the process of filming another "Reno 911" movie, which is set to air on the streaming service Paramount Plus in the near future.
"We will be filming that really soon," Lennon said. "That's why I have a moustache already. That starts in August."