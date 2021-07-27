Reno 911 star has a home on Geneva Lake and didn't hesitate to help out locally when asked

Actor Thomas Lennon recently donned his well-known sunglasses and cop uniform with short shorts to help raise money for a good cause.

Lennon portrayed his "Reno 911" character, Lt. Jim Dangle, to serve as a guest cashier at the Lake Geneva Walmart, July 24, to help raise money for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Lennon asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the children's hospital along with their purchase, and he and Walmart would match the donations for that day-- which ended up totaling about $2,000.

Austin Hartell, assistant manager of the Lake Geneva Walmart, said he recently met Lennon while the actor was shopping at the store and asked him if he would be interested in partnering with Walmart to do some type of fundraising event.

Hartell said Lennon's publicist later proposed that the actor make an appearance at the store as a guest cashier.

"I was like, 'I never thought about that before,'" Hartell said. "I thought it was a good idea."

Lennon said when Hartell approached him about doing a fundraiser at the Lake Geneva Walmart, he was on board. He said he owns a home in Lake Geneva near Geneva Lake and often shops at the Lake Geneva Walmart.