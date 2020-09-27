Renovated Brick & Mortar store back in business — several, actually

Business activity has returned to the original Brick & Mortar store in Lake Geneva, after a year-long renovation effort.
Now known simply at The House, the retail business at 832 Geneva St. has re-opened now that the majority of the planned renovation work has been completed.
The building’s lower-level store, The Marketplace, opened for business Sept. 5 and offers a selection of in-home items, including candles, coffee mugs, honey, crafted cocktail kits and children’s clothing.
“I’m trying to go for things that other people don’t have around here,” co-owner Katherine George said. “I’ve specifically been looking for items that are not being carried in other stores.”
George said The Marketplace received a lot of foot traffic during its opening weekend, which was Labor Day weekend.
“Saturday was great. Sunday was even better, and Monday was Monday,” George said. “It was a holiday, so people were deciding whether they wanted to stay or go.”
The building was closed last October for the renovation work, which included removing interior walls, installing ground-level entrances to make the building more handicap-accessible, and removing the exterior porches to establish an outdoor seating area.
George said the owners also had the ceiling on the second floor removed to allow customers to view some of the building’s original architecture.
“You can see up to the top of the building,” she said. “You get to see the original dormers and the original beams up there.”
Besides installing a driveway, most of the planned work has been completed.
“Other than that, it’s the finishing touches that have to be done,” she said. “We’re getting close. It’s kind of like that saying, ‘So close, but yet so far.’”
Charles Manusos, president and CEO of the Nikao Group contractors from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, said he is pleased with the work performed by his company.
“I think it turned out great,” Manusos said. “We were able to keep the building itself intact.”
Monika Stinebrink, an employee at the Marketplace, said customers seem to enjoy the building’s new look.
“Everybody has been happy with the renovations,” Stinebrink said.
George said the upper level of the building also is open for business with a familiar name — Brick & Mortar — which features furniture, kitchenware, clothing items, and bath and body products.
“The whole inside is open for business, which includes The Marketplace and Brick & Mortar,” George said.
The lower-level outdoor patio area will include a coffee shop or a cafe in the near future.
George said they are still looking for a tenant to occupy the space for the coffee shop.
“I don’t want to put just anybody in there,” George said. “I want somebody who understands what it really takes to do a business in this town, and I want someone who understands that it’s a community-based area.”
Additional outdoor seating is set to be available in the back of the building next summer, which can be used for business and family-related activities.
“If somebody wants to have an office meeting or a bridal shower or a ladies’ get-together, they would be able to rent that back porch for their event,” George said.
The renovation of the building has been a two-year process.
Co-owner Thomas George originally proposed to demolish the structure and replace it with a new two-story building. After opposition from the community, Thomas George then tried to relocate the building, but decided to have it renovated instead.
The city council unanimously approved renovation plans for the building in August 2019.
Katherine George said she is happy she and her husband were able to save the building and renovate it.
The Georges purchased the Geneva Street building in 2005 and converted it into the Brick & Mortar home store. The couple later opened a second Brick & Mortar store at 222 Center St.
“I think we were able to keep the eloquent nature of what the house was, but yet give it a whole new feel,” George said.
George said she and her husband decided to establish three separate businesses at The House to help attract more visitors.
“We wanted to give it a purpose for people to come,” she said. “I think by creating the space to be multiple entities, it gives people a reason to come.”
Riviera chain-link fence at start of project
Crew member with Chicago Bears logo on hardhat
Crew member smiling on Riviera scaffolding
Badger Scaffold crew at rooftop of Riviera
Scaffolding goes up February 2020 for historic Riviera job
Scaffold crew members on top of Riviera
Scaffolding overlooking downtown from atop Riviera
Badger Scaffold crew facing lakefront on Riviera job site
Crew member John Quinonez on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member Ryan Paegelow on scaffolding at Riviera
Riviera scaffolding west side of building
Crews enjoy mild weather at Riviera construction site
Tenting protects Riviera construction crews from winter weather
Exterior of Riviera with scaffolding to start repair job
Crew members Badger Scaffold atop the Riviera
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.