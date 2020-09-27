Renovated Brick & Mortar store back in business — several, actually

George said they are still looking for a tenant to occupy the space for the coffee shop.

“I don’t want to put just anybody in there,” George said. “I want somebody who understands what it really takes to do a business in this town, and I want someone who understands that it’s a community-based area.”

Additional outdoor seating is set to be available in the back of the building next summer, which can be used for business and family-related activities.

“If somebody wants to have an office meeting or a bridal shower or a ladies’ get-together, they would be able to rent that back porch for their event,” George said.

The renovation of the building has been a two-year process.

Co-owner Thomas George originally proposed to demolish the structure and replace it with a new two-story building. After opposition from the community, Thomas George then tried to relocate the building, but decided to have it renovated instead.

The city council unanimously approved renovation plans for the building in August 2019.

Katherine George said she is happy she and her husband were able to save the building and renovate it.