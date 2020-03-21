Renovation work goes underground at Brick & Mortar property

Charles Manusos, president and CEO of Nikao Group, said once the project is completed, the building will feature new floors and walls.

Manusos said each floor will be one large room.

“Right now, each floor has individual rooms,” Manusos said. “The building will be remodeled to where it will be an open-floor concept.”

After the new outdoor porches are completed, crews will begin working on the roof of the building and installing a glass structure around the porch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“That will help to keep all the work that is being done inside the structure projected,” he said.

Edward Holzman, another Nikao Group employee, said he looks forward to seeing what the finished Brick & Mortar outlet will look like.

“I’m excited for the building,” Holzman said. “I think it’s going to look neat.”

Brick & Mortar owners initially wanted to demolish the old store and rebuild.

Then they discussed selling the building to a buyer who would move it to a new site across town. When neither of those options proved feasible, the store owners moved ahead with a thorough restoration and expansion.