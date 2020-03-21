Renovation work goes underground at Brick & Mortar property

What might be torn up ground and boarded-up windows now at the Brick & Mortar site soon will be a place where people can purchase furniture and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Progress is being made in eye-catching fashion on renovation work to the Brick & Mortar store, 832 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Crews in recent days have begun deep excavation work around the outside of the home furnishings retail outlet.
Store owner Thomas George said crews are in the process of laying the foundation for new outdoor porches, which should be installed within the next several weeks.
“Once we get the slabs in, it will be apparent what we’re doing,” George said.
The store owners are in the process of having the two-story building, which is located in Lake Geneva’s Maple Park Historic District, restored to include a furniture store on the lower floor and showcase and display area on the upper floor.
The project also includes installing ground-level entrances to make the building more handicapped-accessible, and outdoor seating areas where customers can enjoy coffee and snacks.
Demolition work began on the building last October.
The construction work is being completed by the Nikao Group of Lake Geneva.
Charles Manusos, president and CEO of Nikao Group, said once the project is completed, the building will feature new floors and walls.
Manusos said each floor will be one large room.
“Right now, each floor has individual rooms,” Manusos said. “The building will be remodeled to where it will be an open-floor concept.”
After the new outdoor porches are completed, crews will begin working on the roof of the building and installing a glass structure around the porch.
“That will help to keep all the work that is being done inside the structure projected,” he said.
Edward Holzman, another Nikao Group employee, said he looks forward to seeing what the finished Brick & Mortar outlet will look like.
“I’m excited for the building,” Holzman said. “I think it’s going to look neat.”
Brick & Mortar owners initially wanted to demolish the old store and rebuild.
Then they discussed selling the building to a buyer who would move it to a new site across town. When neither of those options proved feasible, the store owners moved ahead with a thorough restoration and expansion.
The project is unrelated to another Brick & Mortar store at 222 Center St. in Lake Geneva.
George said crews working on the Maple Park store also are in the process of installing new electrical and heating and air conditioning systems.
George had hoped to have the project completed in spring, but he said work probably will continue until early summer.
“When it’s done, we want it to be done right,” he said. “If it ends up being done a few weeks later, it’s going to be fine.”
Manusos said some of the work, such as pouring concrete, could not be completed during the winter, which caused some delays.
“Weather has slowed some work,” he said. “We had some cold and snow. We’re hoping Mother Nature will be our friend now.”
George said customers will enjoy the renovated site once the work is done.
“We’re hoping it turns out great,” he said. “We’re hoping residents and tourists will be happy when it’s done.”
Manusos said he is excited to be working on a building in a historic district.
“This type of project is right up our alley,” he said. “We want to preserve the building as much as possible.”