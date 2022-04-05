Renovations planned for Magpie's Den and Pen in Downtown Lake Geneva

A restaurant in Downtown Lake Geneva is set to have additional outdoor seating to accommodate more customers by the time summer arrives.

Several renovations are being planned for Magpies Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St. to help give the restaurant a more inviting atmosphere. Co-owner Anthony Silvestri presented renovation plans for the restaurant during the March 21 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.

Silvestri said, as part of the renovations, he plans to extend an outdoor bar area located on the south side of the restaurant by 15 to 20 feet.

“I was basically going to extend it to make it bigger,” Silvestri said. “It’s more inviting. You can enjoy the space back there. It’s next to a beautiful park.”

Other renovations include installing a pergola to the east side of the building and installing new front windows.

Silvestri said the current front windows leak and need to be replaced.

“The bubble windows— as we call them Arby’s windows— they leak really, really bad,” Silvestri said. “I would like to have some new operating windows that actually open instead of the big bubbles.”

Silvestri also plans to install new fencing around the restaurant.

“What is there now is a bunch of aluminum fencing. It’s just falling a part. It’s discolored,” Silvestri said. “I would like to add a wood fence frame with ‘hog fence’ in between.”

After some discussion, the plan commission members unanimously approved the renovations. Since the proposal is a downtown design review item, the renovations do not have to be approved by the city council.

Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he feels the renovations will help improve the appearance of the restaurant.

“It looks like big improvements over the prior space,” Hoiland told Silvestri. “You’re really making an effort to make this a much more interesting and enjoyable space to visit.”

The renovations are set to be completed by May 13.

Silvestri and managing partner, Tai Serna, purchased the restaurant— formerly known as Northsiders Lake Geneva— from Daniel Caravette Oct. 5, 2021. The business partners temporarily closed the restaurant last fall for remodeling and re-opened the business Dec. 20, 2021.

“I’m a carpenter by trade, too, so a lot of the work I did myself,” Silvestri said. “I spent five weeks remodeling it. It turned out pretty nice— I think.”

Magpie’s Den & Pen features specialty sandwiches, burgers, soup and appetizers. For more information, visit www.magpieslg.com.

