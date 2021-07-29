Renovations to Lake Geneva Public Library set to begin soon

“It’s a safety hazard,” Kornak said. “There’s delaminating that’s happening and some holes and tears.”

Kornak said, as part of the project, the library will receive two new study and meeting rooms. She said several patrons have asked for more quiet work and study spaces during the past few years.

“This is a completely open floor plan now,” Kornak said. “It’s a very long and low ceiling to building with not a lot of places for sound to go, except out. So if you’re trying to work here it can be challenging, especially if there is a lot of people using the library.”

Patrick Schnell, project manager for FEH Design— contractors for the project,— said the library will have a new, updated children’s areas after the project is completed.

“It’s going to be a little bit more up to date, and it will be more of a fun environment for them,” Schnell said.

Kornak said the library will be renovated to include better views of Geneva Lake, and an outdoor patio, which will face the lakefront area, will be installed for programs and activities.

The building’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system will be upgraded to include a new filtration system.