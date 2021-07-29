Renovations to Lake Geneva Public Library set to begin soon

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., is a little quieter and emptier than usual, as staff prepares for a renovation project that is set to be done to the building in the near future.
Library staff has removed books and materials from the shelves and has moved furniture around to prepare for the renovation project, which is expected to begin in August.
Emily Kornak, director for the Lake Geneva Public Library, said most of the work that will be done to the library includes interior renovations to make the building more accessible to patrons.
The project includes making the restrooms and aisleways more spacious and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The plan is to look at our interior footprint as well as just the building’s overall quality and safety conditions and start fixing some of the things that might be overdue,” Kornak said.
The wooden doors of the front entrance will be removed and replaced with newer doors.
“The wood doors to the entrance are original to this building,” Kornak said. “As you can imagine, since they are from 1954, they are rotting out so those need to be replaced.”
As part of the project, the library’s floors and carpets will be replaced.
“It’s a safety hazard,” Kornak said. “There’s delaminating that’s happening and some holes and tears.”
Kornak said, as part of the project, the library will receive two new study and meeting rooms. She said several patrons have asked for more quiet work and study spaces during the past few years.
“This is a completely open floor plan now,” Kornak said. “It’s a very long and low ceiling to building with not a lot of places for sound to go, except out. So if you’re trying to work here it can be challenging, especially if there is a lot of people using the library.”
Patrick Schnell, project manager for FEH Design— contractors for the project,— said the library will have a new, updated children’s areas after the project is completed.
“It’s going to be a little bit more up to date, and it will be more of a fun environment for them,” Schnell said.
Kornak said the library will be renovated to include better views of Geneva Lake, and an outdoor patio, which will face the lakefront area, will be installed for programs and activities.
The building’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system will be upgraded to include a new filtration system.
The renovation project is expected to be completed early next year. Kornak said patrons seem to be excited about the work that will be done to the library.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything to this building,” Kornak said. “Definitely some of this maintenance is probably overdue.”
Renovations planned
for awhileKornak said library officials have considered conducting a renovation project for the library since 2017.
She said the library board had initially considered doing an expansion project, but during the coronavirus they realized more work was needed to address space and health safety issues.
“COVID made it very clear that we needed to do some things with this building that had nothing to do with expansion but more to do with building maintenance and just making sure it’s usable for the people who use it and that it is as accessible as possible,” Kornak said.
The library board hired FEH Design of Oconomowoc in late to 2019 to develop concept plans for a renovation project.
“It’s been an easy relationship working with the board and with the director,” Schnell said. “The project is intended to help make the library more of a healthy environment to the public.”
Offering curbside service during the renovationsThe library is currently offering curbside service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in preparation of the renovation project.
Kornak said curbside service probably will be offered throughout the renovation process.
“It probably will be based on how the project goes,” Kornak said. “We will be trying to offer at least minimal curbside throughout the entire project.”
The library offered curbside service during the pandemic, which Kornak said ended up being a success.
“It worked out great. A lot of people liked it,” Kornak said. “It makes it easier, especially when it’s hard to find parking. When it’s a busy time downtown, people can just pull in, grab their stuff and go.”
Capital campaigns
Library officials have budgeted about $1 million for the renovation project. Members of the library board plan to use money from a reserve fund and a building endowment fund to help pay for the renovations.
The library also is conducted two capital campaigns to help raise money for the project including a “100 extraordinary women” campaign, in which a hundred women are being asked to donate a $1,000 for the project.
“They can do it all at once or they can pledge it over three years,” Kornak said.
Women who donate to the campaign will have their name engraved on a display that will be installed over the library’s fireplace, which also is being renovated.
Library officials also are conducting a “library legacy paver program,” in which donors can purchase a brick paver, which will be installed on the new outdoor patio.
The brick pavers could include someone’s name or a positive message.
Kornak said the goal is to raise about $500,000 from the capital campaigns, and about $400,000 has been raised already.
“We’re making fairly good progress, but we really need to push it right to the end,” Kornak said. “We would like to finish the campaigns by Sept. 1, but we may need to go longer.”
Residents who are interested in donating funding to either of the campaigns, can contact Kornak at 262-249-5283 or ekornak@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Library officials also have asked city aldermen for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the project.
However, city officials have said they are not certain how they can use the funding.
The city is expected to receive a total of $848,000, which will be paid in two installments.
Comptroller Karen Hall recently announced that the city has received its first payment from the act.