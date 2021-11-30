Rep. Amy Loudenbeck announces that she will not seek another term

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, whose district includes the western part of Geneva Lake, has announced that she will not seek a seventh term to the State Assembly.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent and serve my friends and neighbors in southern Wisconsin,” Loudenbeck said in a news release. “During my tenure in the legislature, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people – constituents, colleagues, stakeholders and staff—on policy issues they’re passionate about. I’m grateful for the experience, knowledge and relationships serving in the Legislature has given me.”

During the last 11 years, Loudenbeck has worked with her colleagues to author dozens of bills that have been signed into law.

The signed bills cover various issues including anti-human trafficking, support for homeless, agricultural education for students, water quality and economic development.

Loudenbeck helped led the effort to provide Family Care to Rock County residents and chaired a Legislative Council Study Committee on the preservation of burial sites.

She worked on policies related to health care and public safety, including community emergency management services, telehealth, charity care, Next Generation 911 and shared services for fire and emergency management services.

“I am proud of my record of results and sincerely hope the bills I authored leave a positive mark in Wisconsin history,” Loudenbeck said in the news release. “State Legislatures truly are laboratories of democracy, and I am so thankful for the support and assistance I have received from my staff and our legislative service agencies allowing me to turn ideas into action and offer real solutions to the challenges facing our great state.”

Loudenbeck was first elected in 2010 and has represented residents of Rock and Walworth counties for the last 11 years.

During the past four legislative sessions, she served on the Joint Finance Committee, including vice co-chair of the committee since 2018.

Loudenbeck is the current chair of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and co-chair of the Joint Information Policy and Technology Committee.

She also chaired the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development during her second term and has been a member of 11 other assembly committees.

Loudenbeck is a legislative member on the State Fair Park Board, and was previously appointed to the Educational Communications Board and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Board.

“It has been an honor working with Amy on behalf of the state of Wisconsin. Amy has a unique passion for public service and the people she represents. The assembly will miss her expertise and attention to detail,” Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said in a statement. “With our districts bordering each other, I had the opportunity to work closely with Amy on a variety of issues ranging from public policy to helping constituents. It was a pleasure getting to know her. I wish Amy and her husband Matt well in the future.”