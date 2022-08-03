Rep. August faces challenger in Aug. 9 primary, Williams wants to decertify 2020 election; August says that is not legal

There are a number of high profile primaries taking place Aug. 9. Among the contested races is the race for the 32nd Assembly District seat. The district now represents the area all around Geneva Lake, including the west end that was previously part of the 31st Assembly District.

In the primary, Republican Rep. Tyler August, who was elected to the seat in 2010, is running against newcomer Bart Williams, who is also a Republican and wants the Republican Party to go in a new direction without Robin Vos as the speaker.

The Republican winner of the primary will go on to face Democrat Adam Jaramillo, a member of the Williams Bay Village Board, in the Nov. 8 election.

The district includes Lake Geneva as well as Williams Bay, Fontana, Linn, Walworth, Delavan, Bloomfield, Genoa City and Sharon.

August, who lives in the City of Lake Geneva and serves as the speaker pro tempore for the Assembly, is a 2001 Big Foot High School graduate. He is critical of his opponent who has not lived in the district very long.

“I have lived in this community my entire life. I’m a seventh generation resident of this district. My opponent is not,” August said.

Williams admits he owns a house in West Bend, which is not in the 32nd Assembly District, and he used that address when he first filed paperwork to run for office.

But he said he is now renting an apartment in the City of Delavan and he and his wife are actively looking for a home to buy in Walworth County. They have not yet put their West Bend home up for sale, but they are working toward that, Williams said.

Williams said he did not move to the area just to run for office. He said he loves the outdoors and when he and his wife were looking to move, after the three kids were out of the house, they decided they wanted to live in Walworth County.

He believes Walworth County needs someone new representing the area.

“We shouldn’t have any more than eight years for any state office,” Williams said. “My opponent is going for years 13 and 14 in the same office … That is becoming a career politician.”

Election integrity

Williams said one of his top issues is election integrity. “If we don’t have election integrity, think of our other rights, we have nothing. Because we become the old Soviet Union of yesterday or the communist China of today,” said Williams, who supports the call to decertify the 2020 presidential election results.

“If we don’t have election integrity, we will not have our other rights and freedoms,” Williams said. He said it is possible to decertify the election and cited North Carolina doing it following a 2018 Congressional race that was deemed fraudulent. He also said one of the ways the vote can be protected is by eliminating the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC).

“They helped steal the 11-3-2020 election,” Williams said of the WEC. He watched the election firsthand in Milwaukee County in 2020 and saw how WEC made rules to impact the election, with WEC allowing ballots without witness addresses to be counted. They also put out guidance allowing illegal ballot drop boxes, Williams said.

If the election was decertified in Wisconsin, those votes could go to Trump or be nullified entirely. If Wisconsin decertified its results, he believes Arizona and Georgia would follow suit because “courage can be contagious.” If all three states decertified, it would leave Trump and Biden tied at electoral votes and it would go to the House to decide the president.

August said there were issues with the 2020 election, but he said Williams is wrong and there is no process for decertifying the election.

“I know my opponent keeps talking about that, that is what has to happen. He is just plain wrong. There is absolutely zero legal way of decertifying the 2020 election,” August said.

With that being said, August said there are changes that need to take place.

August said he personally authored a constitutional amendment that would ban so-called “Zuckerbucks,” an amendment that would prevent private entities from putting money into the actual administering of elections. He plans to reintroduce it next session, if he is re-elected.

While changes need to happen, August said he does not support the elimination of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

“The problem is if you get rid of the WEC, what would we replace it with?” August said. “I know there are some people out there that want to put elections under the purview of the secretary of state. As a conservative I think that is a terrible idea because that office has been controlled by liberal Democrats for almost 50 years. If people are concerned about election integrity and they believe the other side is cheating, why would you want to put a liberal Democrat in charge of certifying the elections and administering them?”

Other issues

On other issues, Williams touts that he is “pro-life 100%” and testified against the selling of body parts from aborted babies.

He also states the importance of defending personal freedoms and education reform.

August, who is also pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, pointed out that the national Conservative Political Action Committee has ranked him as the third most conservative member of the Wisconsin state Legislature. “It’s pretty hard to be more conservative than me. The difference is that I actually have a record that people can take a look at,” August said.

August said when he was elected in 2010, they had eight years of success fighting for conservative reforms and cutting taxes with Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

“With that said, with the change of governor, it’s been more important than ever to have people who are going to fight for conservative values up in Madison and stop a lot of the things Tony Evers has been trying to do,” August said. “I have had a lot of success in stopping him. This state would look a lot different if he (Evers) had had the same kinds of success as Joe Biden has had moving his liberal agenda.”

“While there is not a lot that Wisconsin can do to control the national economy, what we can do is hold the line on taxes and actually continue to cut taxes so people can have more money in their pockets,” August said.

But Williams doesn’t believe that August and the Republicans did enough when they were in power — including not passing a law to ban the sale of aborted fetal body parts in the state.

Williams has previously served on the school boards in West Bend and New Berlin. He helped start up the Lake Country Classical Academy charter school in Oconomowoc. He supports vouchers for families, saying vouchers cost less than public schools per student and those students routinely outperform public school students. As for Milwaukee Public Schools, he said the district needs to improve and meet specific goals and deadlines or have funding cut.

August also said that the state needs to continue to expand the school choice program and he is open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools.

August is hoping that Walworth County residents look back at his conservative record and re-elect him along with a Republican governor in November so that the Legislature can make meaningful conservative changes for the state.

On the other hand, Williams said August and current Republicans in office have not done enough and that it is time for someone new.