Rep. August is the winner in the Lake Geneva area Assembly primary, according to unofficial results

It appears Rep. Tyler August will get the chance to try to keep his seat in the November election, representing the 32nd Assembly District.

August was challenged by newcomer Bart Williams in the Republican primary.

According to unofficial initial results, with all precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., August had 5,737 votes to Williams’ 1,957 votes.

Williams campaigned on decertifying the 2020 election, among other issues. August said there were issues in the 2020 election that needed to be addressed, but said decertifying the 2020 election is not legal.

He asked residents to look at his conservative record and re-elect him.

The 32nd Assembly District seat now represents the area all around Geneva Lake, including the west end that was previously part of the 31st Assembly District.

The district includes Lake Geneva as well as Williams Bay, Fontana, Linn, Walworth, Delavan, Bloomfield, Genoa City and Sharon.

The Republican winner of the primary will go on to face Democrat Adam Jaramillo, a member of the Williams Bay Village Board, in the Nov. 8 election.

While anything could happen, the county has typically voted Republican, likely meaning August would win re-election.

August, who lives in the City of Lake Geneva and serves as the speaker pro tempore for the Assembly, is a 2001 Big Foot High School graduate. He was critical of Williams, who still owned a home in West Bend and was renting an apartment in Delavan while running for office. Williams said he was actively looking to buy a house in Walworth County, but he hadn’t yet.

In an interview leading up to the primary, August stressed the importance of Wisconsin electing a Republican governor in November so that conservative legislation could get signed into law.

"We passed over a dozen election reform bills for the problems that we found in our two separate investigations that we did. The issue is we have a liberal governor who has no interest in election integrity and he vetoed all that legislation. We need to put those bills on the desk of a Republican governor and get those signed so everyone on both sides of the aisle can have confidence in our elections," August said.

In a statement, Williams said, "My career politician opponent had a lot of establishment advantages. I do not concede because Dominion Voting Systems are in use here. Dominion has a documented history of being very unreliable and subject to manipulation, as was proven in Antrim County, Michigan, and in Georgia in the Nov. 3, 2020 election and more recently in Colorado. This just shows how urgently real election integrity measures are needed - something my opponent has repeatedly failed to deliver on. I will continue to fight for election integrity as the most basic of our many precious freedoms because without it, we will be reduced to slaves under tyrannical, totalitarian rule. Look at all the bad things that have happened just since the criminally stolen 11/3/2020 election."