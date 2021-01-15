Rep. August: 'There is no sense of urgency with the Evers administration'

Rather than take ownership, the governor’s only solution was to call a special session of the legislature. Recently, a memo by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has revealed that the Evers administration had many tools at their disposal to fix the issues from the very beginning of the pandemic, but did not act.

Evers also attempted to blame his predecessors for his administration’s unemployment shortcomings. However, it was under former Governor Walker’s leadership that DWD was modernized to improve online claims from 53% 2014 to 98% in 2017.

The truth is, the governor failed to fix the problems with unemployment, ultimately ending in the resignation of the DWD secretary. It is clear the unemployment disaster was avoidable and it is due directly to the gross incompetence of this administration.

In fact, the governor is already dangerously falling behind in the next serious challenge facing our state. Wisconsin ranks nearly last in the Midwest in distributing the COVID vaccine.

Just like the unemployment debacle, there is no sense of urgency with the Evers administration. Wisconsin does not have a comprehensive plan and few know when or where they will get vaccinated. Other states around the nation have aggressive and successful plans already in place.