Rep. August: 'There is no sense of urgency with the Evers administration'

Representative Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, released the following statement in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ annual State of the State Address, which was pre-recorded and delivered virtually to the Wisconsin Legislature on Jan. 12.
Wisconsinites have been facing a wide range of unique problems as a result of the pandemic. In fact, just last week the Assembly passed a comprehensive COVID relief bill – our second such effort over the past year in addition to federal action. The passage of the legislation was swift and was the first action of the new legislative session.
On the other hand, it was disappointing to hear very few answers from Gov. Evers in his speech. Instead of providing solutions or ideas to overcome the many obstacles that face our state, the governor decided to simple blame others.
One clear example of this was the governor attempting to place blame on others for his failure to administer the state’s unemployment program. Through no fault of their own, tens of thousands of Wisconsinites lost their jobs. Many families needed their unemployment benefits to survive. It is unacceptable that many had to wait weeks, months, or even up to 6 months for their claims to be processed.
In addition, a legislative audit found that less than 1 percent of the calls coming into the state’s unemployment hotline were even answered. Another audit found that the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the agency under Evers that administers the Unemployment program, in fact had the information to clear the backlog, but didn’t act.
Rather than take ownership, the governor’s only solution was to call a special session of the legislature. Recently, a memo by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has revealed that the Evers administration had many tools at their disposal to fix the issues from the very beginning of the pandemic, but did not act.
Evers also attempted to blame his predecessors for his administration’s unemployment shortcomings. However, it was under former Governor Walker’s leadership that DWD was modernized to improve online claims from 53% 2014 to 98% in 2017.
The truth is, the governor failed to fix the problems with unemployment, ultimately ending in the resignation of the DWD secretary. It is clear the unemployment disaster was avoidable and it is due directly to the gross incompetence of this administration.
In fact, the governor is already dangerously falling behind in the next serious challenge facing our state. Wisconsin ranks nearly last in the Midwest in distributing the COVID vaccine.
Just like the unemployment debacle, there is no sense of urgency with the Evers administration. Wisconsin does not have a comprehensive plan and few know when or where they will get vaccinated. Other states around the nation have aggressive and successful plans already in place.
In Wisconsin, the governor has created a subcommittee who has decided to prioritize vaccinations for prisoners over senior citizens. The governor has offers on the table from our world-class UW System as well as the federal government. We must employ an all-hands-on-deck solution without delay or excuses.
As we move forward this session we will soon be deliberating the passage of our biennial state budget. I look forward to continuing to support the fiscally responsible actions that Republicans have taken in the past.
By limiting the growth of government and reigning in wasteful and unnecessary spending, Wisconsinites are now facing the lowest tax burden since 1970. We have also been able to implement responsible budgeting and have achieved a truly balanced budget without any gimmicks.
This was all possible due to legislative Republicans blocking Evers’ previous budget proposals which would have increased taxes by over $1 billion and spent our state into a $2 billion budget deficit. Thankfully, during the last budget cycle Republicans were able to successfully reign in the governor, which has left our state’s budget in a much better spot to face the fallout from the pandemic.
We look forward to the legislative session ahead and will continue to govern responsibly. We will not be afraid to challenge the governor when he is wrong, and we will never sacrifice our conservative principles. We remain hopeful we can keep Wisconsin on the right track.”