Rep. Loudenbeck running for secretary of state

One day after announcing she is not running again for her Assembly seat, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced that instead she is planning on running as a Republican candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State.

In announcing her candidacy, Clinton, who currently represents the western half of Geneva Lake, said, “For over 45 years, our current Secretary of State (Doug LaFollette) has been collecting a state paycheck and has nothing to show for it except his name on the door of an empty office and that’s unacceptable.”

She went on to say, “Wisconsin works hard and our Secretary of State should too! I know I’m the right person for the job, and I’m excited to share my ideas and earn the support of voters across Wisconsin … I have a lot of ideas about how to fix this office, add value and deliver real results. I’m willing to put in the work to fix what Doug LaFollette has broken. In order to do that, we must replace him in November.”