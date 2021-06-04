Repair work on Snake Road to begin in fall, despite requests for the project to start sooner

Repair work on Snake Road in the City of Lake Geneva will continue to begin this fall, despite a group of residents asking that the work start sooner.

Residents of the Geneva Bay Estates and Dummer Hill Estate recently submitted letters and a petition to city officials asking that the Snake Road street repair project begin in the summer instead of the fall because of deteriorating conditions of the road.

The project is set to include curb, gutter and resurfacing work on Snake Road, from Geneva Bay Center and West Main Street, an area that has been designated as Wisconsin Rustic Road 29.

Areas of the road have been damaged by eroding water.

The project was set to begin in 2022 but was moved up to 2021, because road improvement projects near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/state Highway 50, which were set to begin this year, have been delayed for several years, because representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation want to study the intersection further to determine what type of work would be best suited for that area.

Sara Baughman, representative of the Geneva Bay Estates Property Owners’ Association, said residents of the estate wanted Snake Road to be repaired sooner because of its current condition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}