Repair work on Snake Road to begin in fall, despite requests for the project to start sooner

Repair work on Snake Road in the City of Lake Geneva will continue to begin this fall, despite a group of residents asking that the work start sooner.
Residents of the Geneva Bay Estates and Dummer Hill Estate recently submitted letters and a petition to city officials asking that the Snake Road street repair project begin in the summer instead of the fall because of deteriorating conditions of the road.
The project is set to include curb, gutter and resurfacing work on Snake Road, from Geneva Bay Center and West Main Street, an area that has been designated as Wisconsin Rustic Road 29.
Areas of the road have been damaged by eroding water.
The project was set to begin in 2022 but was moved up to 2021, because road improvement projects near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/state Highway 50, which were set to begin this year, have been delayed for several years, because representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation want to study the intersection further to determine what type of work would be best suited for that area.
Sara Baughman, representative of the Geneva Bay Estates Property Owners’ Association, said residents of the estate wanted Snake Road to be repaired sooner because of its current condition.
Baughman said after presenting the petition, city officials informed her that the project could not start sooner because of the city’s current construction schedule.
“They had very little leeway for changing a construction schedule,” Baughman said. “We fully understand that.”
Eric Anderson, executive director of Covenant Harbor and Retreat Center, also sent a letter to Mayor Charlene Klein asking that the project be started sooner, but he did not want to comment on the issue.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said he did not know a petition had been signed but is aware that residents near Snake Road asked Klein that the project be started sooner.
Earle said the city normally does not begin road repair work near Main Street from May through September because of potential traffic concerns, unless there is an emergency.
“As many residences off Snake Road are summer homes, the traffic can and does get very, very busy,” Earle said. “As does Highway 50, and this project intersects Highway 50.”
Earle said Wolf Paving, the primary contractors for the project, are not able to begin work until the fall because of their other scheduled projects.
“The project also includes many other contractors as it includes storm sewer, curb and gutter, milling and paving, all with busy schedules,” Earle said.