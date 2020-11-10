Report of roof blown off house in Fontana area

FONTANA – Following a tornado warning in the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon, there have been multiple reports of damage, according to the National Weather Service.

There are reports of trees down blocking roadways, power poles down as well as one house that had its roof blown off in the Fontana area.

Wind speeds were estimated to have been at 70 mph, according to Meteorologist Chris Stumpf.