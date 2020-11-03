Republican challenger prevails in Walworth County register of deeds race

A Republican challenger has unseated Walworth County's Democratic register of deeds in a race for a top position in county government.

With all of the votes counted from Tuesday's election, challenger Michele Jacobs defeated incumbent Cairie Virrueta for the position responsible for maintaining records of real estate sales, births and marriages.

According to unofficial results announced by the county clerk, Jacobs finished with 34,135 votes and Virrueta had 21,264.

The winner of the election will serve four years at a salary of $74,000 a year as the county’s chief keeper of records.

After the previous incumbent retired in March, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Virrueta to serve out the term. Virrueta gave up her post as Elkhorn city clerk to move into county government.

With a full-four year term at stake in today's election, Jacobs, who currently works in the county’s corporation counsel office, stepped forward as challenger in a county traditionally dominated by Republicans.

