Resident only morning at Riviera Beach going away

This summer the resident only Wednesday morning at Riviera Beach is going by the wayside.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Pier’s, Harbors and Lakefront Committee made the decision at their March 9 meeting.

City aldermen approved last year to only allow residents to use Riviera Beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. The proposal was to allow residents to have their own time to use the beach.

“The resident only Wednesday morning at the Riviera Beach was an action taken by the Council that was for the 2020 season only. It was going to be reviewed after the season,” Lake Geneva City Administrator Dave Nord said. But the response and use from residents was less than hoped for, he said.

“After discussion, the five members of the committee opted not to pursue it again in 2021,” Nord said.

There was no motion out of committee to take it to Council, as such, there is no further action to be taken, he said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he felt having a designated time for residents was not fair to visitors who wanted to use the beach during a day when it is not as busy.