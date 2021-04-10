Residents could be reimbursed more money for having their sidewalks repaired

Lake Geneva residents could be reimbursed more money in the future for having their sidewalk repaired or replaced.
City officials are considering updating Lake Geneva’s sidewalk replacement/repair cost share program to provide more funding to residents who decide to participate in the program.
Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the issue March 22.
Currently, the city will reimburse residents up to $1.75 per square foot for having their sidewalk repaired or replaced. City officials are considering increasing that amount to $4 per square foot, depending on how much money is available in the city’s annual budget.
Public Works Director Tom Earle is proposing to increase the amount to encourage more residents to participate in the program. He said several residents have indicated that they have not participated in the program because the amount of money they will be reimbursed is not worth the amount of time completing the paperwork.
Earle said some residents have a 20-foot sidewalk and at minimum they may have to pay $11 a square foot to have it repaired.
“We have met with several people and we have gone out and said, ‘Yes, we will participate with you, this is what the payment would be,’” Earle said. “All of them have said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she agrees that many residents do not take advantage of the program because the reimbursement is not enough.
“That’s the issue,” Fesenmaier said. “People weren’t taking advantage of it because it wasn’t worth it, and they probably don’t know about it either.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed that the city pay about 50% of the cost for a resident to repair or replace their sidewalk.
Flower said City Attorney Dan Draper mentioned during a recent meeting that the city could be liable if someone fell or became injured on a city sidewalk, so the city should make sure that the sidewalks are in good condition.
“So ultimately it’s in our best interest to have these sidewalks in as good of condition as we can at all times,” Flower said. “I think we should consider maybe paying for half of that repair if we’re going to be liable for anyone tripping anyway.”
Fesenmaier said she feels a 50% cost share would be too much, but paying $4 a square foot would be appropriate.
“I think right now it’s a big enough jump to get some people interested,” Fesenmaier said.
Earle also proposed limiting the program to $500 per lot for 10 years.
“We strongly recommend that there is a limit to each lot for a certain number of years so you don’t have the same people participating,” Earle said. “We’re hoping to have as many people taking advantage of it as we possibly can instead of the same people all of the time.”
Some of the aldermen proposed that residents be able to have their sidewalks repaired as part of the city’s annual street repair program. The city repairs sidewalks in certain areas of the community each year as part of the street improvement program.
Earle said that is an issue that would have to be discussed with the city attorney. He said the city would have to determine if the resident would pay the city or the contractor to have their sidewalk repaired or replaced as part of the street improvement program.
“There’s a lot of questions with this, especially on the sidewalk replacement rebate as to how we go about doing it,” Earle said. “If we allow residents to tie it into our program, that’s an entirely different situation than if we go out and say, ‘You have a bad sidewalk. You have to replace it.’”
Flower said allowing residents to have their sidewalks repaired as part of the street repair program could allow them to have their sidewalks repaired sooner because their area might not be scheduled for street repairs for several years.
“If they’re downtown on Center Street, and we don’t plan to be there for 10 years, well then we should try to get that fixed sooner,” Flower said. “Maybe we do it on a case-by-case basis.”
The public works committee is set to discuss the sidewalk repair program again during their April 26 meeting.
The sidewalk repair/replacement reimbursement increase would have to be approved by the full city council and would not go into effect until January 2022 if approved.