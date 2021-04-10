Residents could be reimbursed more money for having their sidewalks repaired

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she agrees that many residents do not take advantage of the program because the reimbursement is not enough.

“That’s the issue,” Fesenmaier said. “People weren’t taking advantage of it because it wasn’t worth it, and they probably don’t know about it either.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed that the city pay about 50% of the cost for a resident to repair or replace their sidewalk.

Flower said City Attorney Dan Draper mentioned during a recent meeting that the city could be liable if someone fell or became injured on a city sidewalk, so the city should make sure that the sidewalks are in good condition.

“So ultimately it’s in our best interest to have these sidewalks in as good of condition as we can at all times,” Flower said. “I think we should consider maybe paying for half of that repair if we’re going to be liable for anyone tripping anyway.”

Fesenmaier said she feels a 50% cost share would be too much, but paying $4 a square foot would be appropriate.

“I think right now it’s a big enough jump to get some people interested,” Fesenmaier said.

Earle also proposed limiting the program to $500 per lot for 10 years.