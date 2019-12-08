Residents rediscover Williams Bay library after expansion

Jen McMannamy, whose children attend the after-school program, said her kids enjoy the social aspect of the program, as well as easy access to books and other library materials.

McMannamy, who also serves on the village board, said the library improvement was sorely needed and was well worth the investment.

“They’re responding to the need of the community,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without the library.”

Schnupp said foot traffic in the library understandably tapered off during the construction project.

Since the work was finished and the expanded facilities became available, more people than ever are coming through the door to see the improvements and to use the library.

“People are happy,” Schnupp said. “We’re getting a lot of good feedback.”

Library staff members still are working to figure out the best arrangement of resources to make use of the bigger space.

For now, library visitors and workers are just happy to have the extra room to serve more people, and the facilities needed to ensure that Williams Bay has the library services that it needs.