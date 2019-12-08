Residents rediscover Williams Bay library after expansion

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay residents are rediscovering their public library, after a hard-fought expansion that has made the library bigger and more user-friendly.
Children have made Barrett Memorial Library a favorite spot for after-school activities, and adults are taking advantage of new facilities for club meetings and socializing.
An expansion that was completed this summer added about 1,600 square feet of new space on both floors of the two-story village-owned library at 65 W. Geneva St.
Resident Mary Sorensen, who visits the library at least once a week, said she is thrilled to find not only bigger facilities for public computer users, but also a community room where her children engage in many activities.
“There’s so much room,” Sorensen said.
She added: “I love to see that the library keeps growing. It’s fantastic.”
Getting the project done, however, took extra effort and determination.
Library boosters had been talking about an expansion for a year or longer when Williams Bay village officials agreed to borrow money for the estimated $400,000 project.
Officials approved a two-story addition on the south side of the existing library.
Lake Geneva-based Glen Fern Construction won the building contract with a bid of about $380,000, and crews arrived on site in November 2018.
But the project was slowed, first by permitting delays and then by inclement winter weather that complicated the building effort.
Crews delivered the finished project in time for a summer reading program. The newly expanded library also enjoyed a moment in the limelight as part of the Williams Bay centennial celebration in October.
Library director Joy Schnupp said the improved facilities have been worth waiting for.
“I, personally, could not be happier,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”
The first-floor addition includes a bigger computer room, new office space, and a public area with new furniture overlooking large new windows. The downstairs addition has created a large new community room, allowing an old conference room to be converted into space for smaller group gatherings.
The old conference room has become popular with Girl Scouts, a local Audubon Society and a knitting club, among others.
The new community room, meanwhile, houses an after-school program that attracts as many as 40 kids each day. The library provides structured activities, public computers, and room for doing homework.
Jen McMannamy, whose children attend the after-school program, said her kids enjoy the social aspect of the program, as well as easy access to books and other library materials.
McMannamy, who also serves on the village board, said the library improvement was sorely needed and was well worth the investment.
“They’re responding to the need of the community,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without the library.”
Schnupp said foot traffic in the library understandably tapered off during the construction project.
Since the work was finished and the expanded facilities became available, more people than ever are coming through the door to see the improvements and to use the library.
“People are happy,” Schnupp said. “We’re getting a lot of good feedback.”
Library staff members still are working to figure out the best arrangement of resources to make use of the bigger space.
For now, library visitors and workers are just happy to have the extra room to serve more people, and the facilities needed to ensure that Williams Bay has the library services that it needs.
“The community drove the need,” Schnupp said. “And that’s the way it should be.”