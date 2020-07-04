Restaurant closings spread as new coronavirus cases emerge

“Our greatest concern is for the well-being of our staff and clientele,” the statement said. “We will provide you with more information as it comes in and in relation to how we move forward.”

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn also decided to close its doors after an employee contracted the coronavirus.

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, located at 352 Lake St. in Fontana, is a popular spot along the Fontana lakefront.

The bar and restaurant announced it was closing for three days on June 22 because two of its employees had tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, Chuck’s said that while there was no legal requirement for the restaurant to close, officials felt responsible to announce the health issue with its employees and to close the business temporarily.

Three days after closing, Chuck’s owner Julie Leronimo said the popular lakeside restaurant was still waiting to receive coronavirus test results for some employees before it reopens.

“We’re still waiting for all the testing, because we want everyone to be tested,” she said. “Until we have that, we really can’t put a date on anything.”