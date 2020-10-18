Restaurant owner to serve two roles on Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board

A Lake Geneva restaurant owner will be performing double duty on the city’s Business Improvement District Board.
Dimitri Anagnos, owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, unanimously was appointed vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, Oct. 7.
Anagnos then volunteered to serve as the board’s treasurer, which was unanimously by the other board members.
“If I can hold two roles, I will volunteer to take on the treasurer’s role,” he said.
Anagnos will be responsible for making sure all of the Business Improvement District’s bills are paid and submitted to Lake Geneva Comptroller Karen Hall, as board treasurer.
“Thank you for doubling up,” Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board told Anagnos. “If it gets too much trouble carrying all that money to city hall, I’ll help.”
Newly-appointed board member Beth Tumas offered to assist with the treasurer’s position if needed.
“If you can’t do it, then I will help,” Tumas told Anagnos.
The board members were set to vote on a security, but decided to wait to fill that role until an executive director or event coordinator is appointed.
The Business Improvement District Board has experienced several comings and goings during the past few months.
Former members Kevin Fleming, Emily Kornak, Tessa August-Springer, Sean Payne, Jordan Innis and Sean Levitt have resigned, so far this year.
Several of the former members indicated they left the board because of job and family obligations.
Anagnos was appointed to the board, June 22, and Condos was appointed, Aug, 24, then shortly named the board’s president.
Laura Thompson was appointed, Sept. 14, and Tumas and Terry Remke were named to the board, Sept. 28.
