Restaurants begin to reopen with new coronavirus safeguards

Several restaurants closed temporarily because of the coronavirus have reopened or are making plans to reopen soon.

At least a half-dozen dining establishments in the Lake Geneva region announced temporary closures in the past three weeks, because employees or others had contracted the virus.

Other restaurants closed out of precaution to guard against spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Popeye’s restaurant, 811 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, one of the first to close its doors, reopened June 29 and has resumed operations under new virus safety guidelines.

Owner Dimitri Anagnos said the restaurant underwent an extensive cleaning, and employees are required to wear face masks, have their temperature taken before each shift, and are prohibited from working if they have the virus symptoms.

Tables inside Popeye’s have been set six feet apart, and no more than six people are allowed at a table. Indoor seating has been reduced to about 35 percent capacity.

“We feel we have a solid plan in place,” Anagnos said. “We want to make sure we have a safe environment for our employees and our guests.”