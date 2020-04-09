Restaurants offering takeout delivery in the area

Below is a list of some of the Lake Geneva area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
The below restaurants have supported the Regional News in the past, and we hope our readers will support these eateries now.
Restaurant Availability
|Business
|Pickup available
|Delivery available
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Avant Cycle Cafe
|Yes
|No
|262-203-5141
|234 Broad St, Lake Geneva
|www.avantcyclecafe.com
|Big Foot Inn
|Yes
|Optional
|815-943-4740
|11508 N.U.S> Hwy 14, Harvard
|https://www.bigfootinnrestaurant.com/
|Chucks Lakeshore Inn
|Yes
|No
|262-275-3222
|352 Lake St.Fontana Wi
|www.chuckslakeshoreinn.com
|Crandall's
|Yes
|Yes/w fee
|815-648-2609
|Hwy.47 Hebron, Illinois
|www.crandall'schicken.com
|Dockside Pizza (Abbey)
|Yes
|No
|262-275-1458
|269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana
|www.theabbeyresort.com/lake-geneva-restaurants/
|Doyle's Irish Pub
|Yes -curbside
|No
|815-678-3623
|5604 Mill St. Richmond (corner of Rte. 12
|www.doylesirishpub.com / facebook
|ET Brewery
|Yes
|No
|262-642-2670
|2905 Main St. East Troy Wi.
|www.ETbrew.com or Facebook@ETBrew
|Fire2Fork
|Yes/Curbside
|No
|262-725-7388
|2484 Cty. Rd. O South, Delavan
|https://fire2fork.com/
|Fitzerald's Genoa Junction
|Yes Fri,Sat.&Sun
|No
|262-279-5200
|727 Main St. Genoa City, Wi
|facebook at fitzgeraldsfishboil
|Flat Iron Tap
|Yes/Carryout
|No
|262-812-4064
|150 Center St. Lake Geneva, Wi
|flatirontaplg.com
|Foley's Irish Woods
|Yes
|No
|262-245-6966
|W3905 State Rd. 50 , Lake Geneva
|facebook.com/foleys.bar.9/
|Gino's East
|Yes
|Curbside P.U.
|2626-248-2525
|300 Wrigley Drive
|www.ginoseastlakegeneva.com
|Harpoon Willies
|Yes
|No
|262-245-6906
|10 East Geneva St. Williams Bay
|harpoonwillies.com
|Hawk's View Golf Club
|Yes
|No
|262-348-9900
|7377 Krueger Rd. Lake Geneva
|www.hawksviewgolfclub.com
|Heart & Sol
|Yes
|Yes within 5 mi.
|262-812-4035
|264 Center Street, Lake Geneva
|facebook heart&SolCafe.
|Lake Geneva Country Meats
|Yes
|No
|262-248-3339
|5907 WI-50 Lake Geneva
|https://lakegenevacountrymeats.com/
|Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery
|Yes
|Yes
|262-248-2330
|495 Interchange N. Lake Geneva
|www.bittnersbakery.com
|Mama Cimino's
|Yes
|Yes
|262-348-9077
|131 Wells St. Lake Geneva, Wi
|www.mamaciminos.net
|Mars Resort
|Yes
|No
|262-245-5689
|W4098 S.Shore, Dr. Lake Geneva
|www.mars-resort.com
|Next Door Pub
|Yes
|Yes
|262.248.9551
|411 Interchange N, Lake Geneva
|www.nextdoorpub.com/
|Oakfire
|Yes
|Door Dash
|262-812-8007
|831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, WI
|www.oakfire.pizza
|Pino's Last Call
|Yes
|Yes
|262-275-6698
|545 Kenosha St. Walworth
|www.pinoslastcall.com/
|Richmond Dog n Suds
|Yes
|No
|815-678-7011
|11015 N Main St. Richmond, IL
|www.richmonddognsuds.com/
|Riga-Tony's
|Yes
|Door Dash
|262-740-2540
|5576 Hwy. 50 Delavan , Wi
|www.rigatonysdelavan.com
|Sopra Bistro
|Yes
|Yes
|262.249.0800
|724 West Main St., Lake Geneva
|www.soprabistro.com
|Sperino's
|Yes
|Yes
|262-723-4646
|720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn
|www.sperinos.com
|Sweet Aroma
|Yes
|No
|262-728-6878
|W704 County Road X, Delavan
|http://www.sweetaromaristorante.com/
|Tuscan Tavern & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|262-248-0888
|430 N. Broad St., Lake Geneva , Wi
|Tuscanlg.com
|Waterfront (Abbey)
|Yes
|No
|262-275-1458
|269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana
|www.theabbeyresort.com/lake-geneva-restaurants/
