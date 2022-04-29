 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Resurfacing work to begin on County Highway B

Resurfacing work on Walworth County Highway B from Castle Terrace Avenue, extending east to Linton Road along the south village limit of Fontana, has begun.

The project is set to include:

• Replacement of highway cross culverts and driveway culverts

• Installing new curb and gutter at intersection corners

• Partial-depth asphalt pavement milling

• Construction of a new asphalt pavement surface

What to expect:

• During construction, the highway will remain open to traffic, utilizing single-lane closures with flaggers. Delays should be expected.

• The roadway will be reopened to two-way traffic at the end of each day.

• Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services, postal delivery, garbage collection and school buses.

People are also reading…

The road surface may vary during construction until paving operations begin, motorists are asked to be aware of signs and the area around the work zone. 

For more information, contact the Walworth County Public Works Department with any questions at 262-741-3114.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Recently fired Burlington elementary school aide arrested

UPDATE: Recently fired Burlington elementary school aide arrested

Officials at the Burlington Area School District wrote in a letter sent to parents last week vaguely describing the allegations, stating that the then-unidentified Dyer Elementary School staff member had been "invading the personal space of a student," including hugging, rubbing a student’s back, touching hair and pushing on a swing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi Roma persecuted: Minority say they are excluded