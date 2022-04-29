Resurfacing work to begin on County Highway B

Resurfacing work on Walworth County Highway B from Castle Terrace Avenue, extending east to Linton Road along the south village limit of Fontana, has begun.

The project is set to include:

• Replacement of highway cross culverts and driveway culverts

• Installing new curb and gutter at intersection corners

• Partial-depth asphalt pavement milling

• Construction of a new asphalt pavement surface

What to expect:

• During construction, the highway will remain open to traffic, utilizing single-lane closures with flaggers. Delays should be expected.

• The roadway will be reopened to two-way traffic at the end of each day.

• Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services, postal delivery, garbage collection and school buses.

The road surface may vary during construction until paving operations begin, motorists are asked to be aware of signs and the area around the work zone.

For more information, contact the Walworth County Public Works Department with any questions at 262-741-3114.