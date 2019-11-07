Retired teacher announces bid for state Assembly

The Lake Geneva region's two representatives in the state Assembly both apparently are facing challengers in the 2020 election.

Liz Lochner-Abel, a retired school teacher from Walworth, has announced her candidacy for the 31st Assembly seat held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.

Lochner-Abel, who is running as a Democrat, said she wants to end "bitter partisanship" in state government.

"It's time for a change," she said in her Nov. 6 announcement. "It's time for a leader who will ensure partisanship does not paralyze our state legislature."

Loudenbeck, who has been in the Assembly for five terms, has not announced her plans for 2020.

In the 32nd Assembly District, Democrat Katherine Gaulke is gearing up for a rematch with incumbent Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

August defeated Gaulke in 2018 to win his fifth term in the Assembly.

Gaulke, a health care professional from Elkhorn, has indicated on her website and in public appearances that she is running in the 32nd District again.

August has not announced his plans.